Henry Cejudo gives three-word reaction as manager Ali Abdelaziz offers Dominick Cruz "zero percentage" deal in ugly X war

Henry Cejudo recently shared his reaction to manager Ali Abdelaziz making Dominick Cruz a fight offer with an intriguing stipulation. The Dominance MMA frontman notably vowed not to take a penny from Cejudo's purse if he fought Cruz in a bantamweight rematch.

For context, Cruz and Abdelaziz got into a war of words after UFC commentator Jon Anik suggested the Cruz-Cejudo rematch in an X post. The MMA manager responded to Anik's post and predicted an "easy money" victory for his fighter. Cruz didn't agree and fired back at Abdelaziz, calling him a "work mule" in the game due to his non-involvement in the sport of fighting itself.

Check out Ali Abdelaziz's exchange with Dominick Cruz below:

Screenshot from @Jon_Anik on X

Cruz also accused Abdelaziz of making money off fighters without risking his health while trash-talking without risk online. The MMA manager then made the former bantamweight champion a "zero percentage" offer and responded:

"I will make you a deal. If you fight Henry, I will take zero percentage from @HenryCejudo. I just want to see him whoop your a*s, and I’m sure Henry will make a lot more money than you do, you have my word as a man I will take zero percentage."

Soon, Cejudo weighed in on the Cruz-Abdelziz exchange and accepted the terms with a simple three-word reply. He wrote:

"I like it."

Dominick Cruz sounds off on Jon Anik on the subject of weight-cutting

Dominick Cruz recently went off on Jon Anik after the UFC commentator seemingly expressed some opinions about fighters undergoing weight cuts that aren't healthy for them.

During a recent episode of the Anik & Florian Podcast, the host recalled Cruz's past comments discouraging him from talking negatively about weight cutting. The former bantamweight champion responded, saying:

“I know where you stand. You want to save fighters - You're one of those that think we [fighters] need to be saved. I don't need your f***ing help. I got it. Stay out of my f***ing way. Let me make my f***ing money. Get the f***out of here. Stop! All of you. ‘Save them from weight cuts, weight cuts are bad!’ What about fighting is healthy? What are we talking about? This is so ignorant. Don't save me. Leave me alone.”

