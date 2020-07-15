Henry Cejudo indulges in a war of words with "rent a champ" Petr Yan on social media

Former UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo may have stepped off the fight game as he announced following his successful title defense against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249, but the "Triple C" still has a keen eye on the division he once ruled.

Following Petr Yan's violent fifth-round TKO win over Jose Aldo to capture the vacant bantamweight title, Henry Cejudo took to Twitter to take shots at the newly crowned champ; claiming that Yan's performance against Aldo wasn't up to the mark. Petr Yan isn't one to back down from a tiff and he was prompt to retort, claiming if they were to fight, he would retire Henry Cejudo again.

How cute the “rent a champ” is calling me out! Why don’t you take out that dirt Q-tip @SugaSeanMMA that’s easy money 💰 But please @danawhite give me that overgrown midget @alexvolkanovski I’ll make him bend the knee! 🔪 🐐 🥇🥇🥇+🥇= C4 https://t.co/hgvqzxlnAy — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 14, 2020

"You had opportunity to fight me cringe, but you choose easier option and runaway after. Now you are barking from the safe distance clown. Come back and I will retire you again.”

Henry Cejudo still keen on facing Alexander Volkanovski

Henry Cejudo was left irate by Yan's words and the former champion told "rent a champ" Yan to make some "easy money" by fighting "dirt Q-tip" Sean O’Malley. As for himself, Henry Cejudo is still keen on the superfight with Alexander Volkanovski which could see the former becoming the first three-division champion in the UFC.

“How cute the “rent a champ” is calling me out! Why don’t you take out that dirt Q-tip @SugaSeanMMA (Sean O’Malley) that’s easy money. But please, @danawhite give me that overgrown midget @alexvolkanovski I’ll make him bend the knee,” Cejudo responded.

Henry Cejudo retired from MMA following his TKO win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 and since then, he has been calling out the likes of featherweight champion, Alex Volkanovski, and boxer Ryan Garcia for an epic crossover matchup. Cejudo's coach, Eric Albarracin recently told BJPENN.com that Cejudo is indeed retired but conceded that the Volkanovski and Garcia fights are two potential matchups that could bring Cejudo back out of retirement.

“There is really only one fight that lures him and that would be Volkanovski in MMA. Due to the fact that no one has ever won three titles in three different weight classes. King Ryan Garcia, Henry use to box right after wrestling,” he said. “Henry’s hands are good that is why King Ryan Garcia called him out. But, really there is only one true king and sooner or later, everyone bends the knee to Triple C. If it is boxing it’s Ryan Garcia, if it’s MMA it’s Volkanovski.”