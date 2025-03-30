Henry Cejudo, Jeff Molina, and others react to Brandon Moreno picking up a close decision against Steve Erceg: "Don't boo that man"

Brandon Moreno secured a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over Steve Erceg in the main event of UFC Mexico City, earning his first UFC win on home soil. The judges scored the bout 49-46 across the board, though the competitive nature of the fight left fans and analysts divided.

Moreno started strong, landing crisp shots that forced Erceg to reset multiple times. However, the Australian challenger adjusted well in the middle rounds, finding his range and countering effectively. Despite Erceg’s technical approach, Moreno delivered the more impactful moments in the later rounds, which ultimately secured him the win.

The result sparked mixed reactions across the MMA community. Former UFC fighter Alan Jouban defended Erceg, saying:

“Don’t boo that man. It was a great fighter losing to a great fighter”

UFC flyweight Jeff Molina praised Moreno’s striking, admitting:

“I still have nightmares of getting bombed on by that Moreno right hand. His boxing is too clean 🔥🔥."

Meanwhile, Henry Cejudo, a former two-division champion, weighed in with his own unofficial scorecard, stating:

“29-28 Moreno.”

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Brandon Moreno's close win over Steve Erceg. [Screenshot courtesy: X]

UFC Mexico City: Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg bonuses

At Arena CDMX, tonight’s UFC Mexico City delivered explosive action and performance bonuses to four standout fighters. While the main event featured Moreno and Erceg, the prelims provided plenty of fireworks.

In the co-headliner, Manuel Torres showcased his striking power by halting Drew Dober in the opening round, pocketing an additional $50K bonus.

In a featured prelim bout, Ateba Gautier secured a first-round knockout over Jose Daniel Medina, earning an extra $50K bonus.

Meanwhile, David Martinez captured his bonus with a first-round TKO victory against Saimon Oliveira. Edgar Chairez impressed by locking in a first-round submission win over CJ Vergara to claim his $50K reward.

