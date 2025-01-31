Henry Cejudo lays down Shara Magomedov's keys to victory in "banger" fight against Michael 'Venom' Page

Shara Magomedov will face perhaps his toughest opponent to date in Michael 'Venom' Page. In the co-main event of UFC Saudi Arabia this weekend, No.14-ranked middleweight Magomedov will lock horns with No.15-ranked welterweight Page.

'MVP' and 'Shara Bullet' are two of the most exciting strikers in MMA today, with both having strong kickboxing backgrounds. Both also have a penchant for wild striking techniques - from tornado kicks to double spinning backfists.

While fans are divided on who would get his hand raised after the bell, former two-division UFC champ Henry Cejudo listed down what are the keys to victory for Shara Magomedov:

"Will Shara Bullet knockout MVP tomorrow night? 🤔👀 Shara Magomedov’s KEYS TO VICTORY: 🔑 Chop down the lead leg 🔑 Keep striking tight 🔑 Keep the fight in the center. This fight is going to be a banger. Who’s coming out on top?"

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments here:

Expand Tweet

Henry Cejudo also provides tips to Shara Magomedov's opponent, Michael 'Venom' Page

In the spirit of fairness, Henry Cejudo also provided the keys to victory for Michael 'Venom' Page in order for him to win against Shara Magomedov. Like with 'Shara Bullet', Cejudo wants 'MVP' to batter the legs and keep the fight in the center of the cage. The only exception is that he wants the Englishman to close the distance more and utilize a little bit of grappling.

Here's Cejudo's take:

"MVP - Keys to Victory 👀⬇️ 🔑 Beat up the legs with calf kicks 🔑 Get Shara’s back against the cage 🔑 Utilize clinch and win the point game! What do you guys think Michael ‘Venom’ Page needs to do in order to secure his second UFC victory and hand Shara Bullet (15-0) his first career loss? 🤔💭"

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments here:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.