Henry Cejudo make feelings known on Sean Strickland's UFC 312 loss against Dricus du Plessis: "Wasn't ready for war"

Henry Cejudo recently made his feelings known on Sean Strickland's UFC 312 loss to Dricus du Plessis. He noted that Strickland looked out of sorts, which resulted in his missed opportunity to regain the middleweight championship.

The rematch wasn't as competitive as their 2024 encounter, which saw 'Stillknocks' earn a split decision to dethrone 'Tarzan'. This time, Strickland lost a one-sided unanimous decision to du Plessis and was noticeably affected after sustaining a broken nose in the fourth round.

During the latest episode of his Pound 4 Pound podcast, 'Triple C' told co-host Kamaru Usman that he believed Strickland didn't look prepared for a grueling battle against du Plessis.

Cejudo credited du Plessis for a perfect game plan and mentioned that it resulted in Strickland second-guessing himself throughout the fight:

"It almost seemed like Sean Strickland wasn't ready for war, man. Dricus [du Plessis'] activity of him mixing everything was able to make a guy like [Strickland] hesitate like you wouldn't believe...[Strickland] fights everybody the same and I think if I'm a middleweight and I'm watching this fight, mix it with Sean. Kick him, strike him."

Kamaru Usman weighs in on Sean Strickland's performance against Dricus du Plessis

In addition to Henry Cejudo making his feelings known, Kamaru Usman also weighed in on his former foe Sean Strickland's performance against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312.

During the aforementioned clip, Usman mentioned that du Plessis surprised him with the kicks he added to his arsenal and believes that Strickland was compromised after suffering a broken nose. He said:

"One thing that I noticed that 'DDP' did really really well in this fight is just the kicks. He was throwing kicks to the body and they were fast. They were snappy kicks to the head, he caught [Strickland] with that... I will say though, the jab was a little sharper...I don't wanna take anything away from him. I think in the third, later rounds, once he broke his nose...it was a wrap."

