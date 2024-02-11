Henry Cejudo makes bold move: Coach fired on UFC Countdown

Henry Cejudo is making a major change ahead of what may be the final fight of his illustrious career.

Preparing to face the red-hot Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 298, Cejudo was seen on a UFC Countdown episode released on Feb. 11 making a surprising announcement. In a move that shocked many, the former champion informed his longtime coach, Eric Albarracin, that they would not be working together for his upcoming bout.

Cejudo told Albarracin:

"You were with me for my last Olympic trials [and] you've been there for me but as of right now, I just want to let you know, man, that for this camp, dude, I'm getting rid of specific coaches, man. That's you included, dude."

Cejudo would explain the decision in an interview on the show, saying that he believed he had gotten 'too comfortable' with Albarracin and needed a change of pace.

Albarracin gracefully accepted the disappointing news, telling his now former pupil that he believed they achieved their 'dream' of developing Cejudo into the greatest combat athlete of all time.

The episode then followed Cejudo discussing his preparation plans for the UFC 298 fight camp with the Fight Ready team. 'Triple C' expressed his desire to keep everything 'strictly business.'

Henry Cejudo hints at potential retirement should he lose at UFC 298

After already coming out of retirement in 2023, Henry Cejudo may make his final walk to the octagon in 2024.

Coming off a championship loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288, Cejudo believes he is in a title eliminator against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 298 for a chance to face either Sean O'Malley or Marlon Vera later in the year. However, if 'Triple C' does not find the success he desires against Dvalishvili, he admits it may be the final fight of his career.

In an interview on The HJR Experiment on YouTube, Cejudo said:

"This sport is hard, man. Training camps [while] having two kids and all that. It's all or nothing, man."

Henry Cejudo previously retired after knocking out Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 in 2020.

