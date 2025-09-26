Henry Cejudo makes case for Tom Aspinall vs. Jon Jones to headline UFC White House over Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Henry Cejudo recently explained why a Tom Aspinall vs. Jon Jones title fight should headline the UFC White House card over a potential Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler clash.The UFC White House is set to go down next year as part of the grand America250 celebrations. While the event was initially scheduled for the Fourth of July, logistical challenges forced the promotion to reschedule it for June next year.Given the size and scope of such a once-in-a-lifetime event, it's no surprise that several UFC megastars like Conor McGregor and Jon Jones have expressed a keen interest in competing on the White House card.In a recent episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast with Kamaru Usman, Cejudo explained why he'd prefer an Aspinall-Jones heavyweight fight headlining the White House event over a McGregor-Chandler clash. He said:&quot;This should be the main event. [Over Conor McGregor?] Of course. I'm surprised he's gonna be welcomed inside the damn White House. You know what I'm saying? This would be the main event. USA vs. England. We're taking this sh*t back to 1776, where Jon Jones takes out Tom Aspinall within the first championship round.&quot;After Usman asked Cejudo why he didn't want to see McGregor vs. Chandler fight on the card, 'Triple C' replied:&quot;I'd rather watch a more competitive fight... I'd like to see [Ilia] Topuria vs. Islam [Makhachev]. More super fights. The other thing, he's [McGregor] not American. I don't think it should be the main event. Michael Chandler has lost five out of his seven fights. The UFC is an entertainment company... Dana White's gonna cave in and he's gonna give Jon Jones that opportunity.&quot;Conor McGregor outlines demands for UFC White House featureConor McGregor recently took to social media to address a potential return to action on the UFC White House card. The Irishman also outlined his demands for making it to the octagon next June.In an X post, McGregor called for a $100 million payday with 100 'Golden Visas' for his close family and friends. He wrote:&quot;$100 million to fight at the White House, along with 100 U.S. 'Golden Visas' for myself and family and friends. I look very forward to entertaining the fighting world once again. A pleasure I never take for granted!&quot;