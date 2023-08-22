Henry Cejudo meddles with Marlon Vera's title shot in deleted tweets - "You're gonna let this trans-Barbie talk to you like that?"

Former UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo took aim at Marlon Vera after the Ecuadorian was mentioned by newly crowned champion Sean O'Malley as a potential challenger.

O'Malley shocked the world by knocking out Aljamain Sterling in the second round of the UFC 292 main event and winning his first ever championship fight. He mentioned a rematch against 'Chito' in his post-fight octagon interview with Joe Rogan and then later told the No.6-ranked contender to hold his horses or he would 'pick Henry Cejudo'.

Cejudo quoted MMA Junkie's tweet that reported on O'Malley's statement with rather questionable choice of words for either fighter concerned. He wrote:

"Hey you rapist look-alike @chitoveraUFC you gonna let this trans-Barbie talk to you like that?"

Henry Cejudo calls on Sean O'Malley to sign contract for title defense

Henry Cejudo was relentless in the aftermath of Sean O'Malley's resounding championship success. He was quick on the scene to congratulate 'Sugar' but also listed reasons why he should be the first title defense for the new champ.

He ruled out Marlon Vera and No.2-ranked contender Merab Dvalishvili as possible opponents as he addressed UFC president Dana White in a tweet:

"Congratulations p***y @SugaSeanMMA how can you say you are the best in the world, When you are not even the best in our city. @danawhite can’t give him Chito because he sucks and if you give him Merat he’s only going to wrestle. Let’s run it in PHX"

Cejudo continued his tirade against Sean O'Malley and called him various different nicknames. He also made reference to Logan Paul's fiance Nina Agdal in a tweet:

"Hey Ronald MethDonald AKA Trans-Barbie…@SugaSeanMMA Congrats on landing a punch. Get ready to go down faster than Logan Paul’s fiancé in the bathroom of The ESPY’s. SIGN the Contract Island Boy. @danawhite 🖊️ 📄"

Cejudo last fought for the bantamweight title in his return to action after three years. He took on Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288 and was beaten after five rounds via split decision.

Prior to the loss, he was on an incredible six-fight win streak in which he became a double champion securing both the flyweight and the bantamweight championships.