Henry Cejudo recently opened up about the reasons behind his retirement and his decision to return to the octagon after a three-year layoff.

During an interview with Daniel Cormier that was uploaded to the UFC's YouTube channel, Cejudo shared his thoughts on bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and whether he felt compensated during his run as two-division champion. He mentioned that he was going above and beyond in terms of preparing for and selling his fights and didn't feel as though his contributions matched what he was earning.

He said:

"You get sick of cutting weight, you get of your promotion, and yeah, I'll be quite honest with you, I didn't feel compensated enough for me to be like, 'Okay, this is what the Olympic champ, the two-divsion champ, this is what he's earned.' And I'm just like no, I'm getting ready to make my and bring it into real estate." [3:46 - 4:04]

'Triple C' also brought up that there is a misconception regarding his return as people believe it's solely for money, but that's not the case. He mentioned that he believes he can defeat the top bantamweights and earn easy money, saying:

"A lot of people think I'm broke, a lot of people think I'm coming back for money. But even though I do see dollar signs on all these guys, it's like the easiest way to make money in my eyes...But it's not because of the money, it's because that fulfilment, that spirit of competition that entered me once again." [4:11 - 4:28]

It will be interesting to see whether Cejudo can regain the bantamweight championship as he challenges Sterling at UFC 288 this Saturday.

Henry Cejudo delivers a message to fans ahead of his UFC return

Henry Cejudo is confident ahead of his return to the octagon at UFC 288 this Saturday and delivered a message to MMA fans.

'Triple C' tweeted a video of himself delivering a message to fans who continue to doubt his chances at achieving success following a three-year layoff. He mentioned that he wants fans to continue to do so as he intends to prove them all wrong, saying:

"Doubt me again! Anybody at 135lbs that decides to step in that octagon with me is in big trouble. And I mean that. They are in big big trouble. You see there's a lot of money to be made and I see a lot of Benjamins as I watch. I see a lot of free money for me."

