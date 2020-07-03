Henry Cejudo's coach reveals the one fight that will bring him out of retirement

Henry Cejudo is the fourth "double champion" in UFC history.

Henry Cejudo's coach revealed the one fight that will bring him out of retirement.

Henry Cejudo shocked the world at UFC 249 when he defeated Dominick Cruz and then announced his retirement. Given the fact that he's been on the hottest run of his career and that Cruz was fighting for the first time in three-and-a-half years, the result itself wasn't as much of a surprise as his announcement.

Henry Cejudo was at his peak and could easily have gone on a tear in the Bantamweight division to add to his legacy. However, his desire to start a family, spend more personal time, and getting paid more were three reasons that he cited for his unexpected retirement.

His coach Eric Albarracin, one of the reasons behind his success, spoke to MMA Junkie Radio and said that a fight for the UFC Featherweight Champion would be what it takes to bring 'Triple C' Henry Cejudo out of retirement"

“There’s really only one fighter that will bring him back and that’s [Alexander] Volkanovski. That’s about him doing something that has never ever been done. He’s already done being ‘Triple C’ with the Olympic title and two UFC titles. Nobody is ever going to get that especially the mens, but there are champ-champs – he’s the fourth or fifth champ-champ in the history but there’s never been a triple UFC champ in MMA or Bellator."

Albarracin called Henry Cejudo a 'conqueror' and said that he wants to be a legend among legends and uncommon among the common. He called Henry Cejudo the "Michael Jordan of MMA" and declared himself as the "Phil Jackson of MMA". Fans won't take those comments well, but it's hard not to agree with Henry Cejudo over wanting a bigger payday.

He's been one among many fighters to vocalize their displeasure with UFC about fighter payment. The two biggest names in the forefront have been UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones, and Welterweight contender and BMF Champion, Jorge Masvidal.

Henry Cejudo stated right after his retirement that money talks and from the look of things, the UFC will have to shell out a lot of money to get him back.

The Bantamweight division post-Henry Cejudo

Since Henry Cejudo was supposed to face Jose Aldo at UFC 250, the Brazilian has a shot at the vacant title against Petr Yan at UFC 252 on Fight Island. It'll be the first Bantamweight title fight post-Henry Cejudo and