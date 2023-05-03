Henry Cejudo's coach Eric Albarracin weighed in on WWE referring to Brock Lesnar as the greatest combat athlete.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, Albarracin shared his thoughts on the idea of Lesnar's credentials being held to a higher standard than Cejudo's. He was shocked when Helwani brought it to his attention and mentioned that the former two-division champion has a more impressive resume.

He said:

"Excuse me?... Brock Lesnar, I'm offended. Are you serious? C'mon. He knows better than that. He knows that you can't compare Division 1 to Olympic champion. Much like you can't compare Division III to Olympic and world-class wrestling."

The Fight Ready MMA coach then brought up that 'Triple C' reached the pinnacle of Olympic wrestling at a young age and then went on to become UFC champion. He mentioned that his title win over a dominant champion should be taken into account and hold more weight in that argument, saying:

"Back in 2016, when he first fought Demetrious Johnson, yet he lost, I was saying...it's on FloWrestling, 'YOAT to GOAT.' Youngest of all time to greatest of all time, and that was even just for one belt because the person he was fighting in 'Mighty Mouse' - the greatest of all time...I was saying, 'If we win this fight, YOAT to GOAT.'"

Albarracin will have the opportunity to add another champion to Fight Ready as the 2008 Olympic gold medalist looks to regain the bantamweight championship when he challenges Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288.

Who did Henry Cejudo defeat to become two-division UFC champion?

Henry Cejudo joined the impressive list of simultaneous two-division UFC champions in 2019.

'Triple C' was riding high at the time as he pulled off an upset to dethrone Demetrious Johnson and then successfully retained his flyweight championship by finishing then-bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw. After Dillashaw was suspended due to a USADA violation, the UFC stripped him of his bantamweight title and booked Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes to crown a new champion.

The 2008 Olympic gold medalist took full advantage of the opportunity as he rallied back with knee strikes from the clinch and finished Moraes with ground strikes to become the bantamweight champion.

