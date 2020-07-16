Henry Cejudo says Alexander Volkanovski is "scared" to sign a contract to face him

Henry Cejudo might be retired, but he's made it no secret that the right price will bring him back. One of only four people in UFC history to be a double Champion, the Olympic Gold Medalist Henry Cejudo has been calling out Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski for a while now.

In an interview with Adam Glyn, Henry Cejudo gave his thoughts on Alexander Volkanovski and spoke about why he would love to be a three-division Champion (H/T BJPENN.com):

Regarding Alexander Volkanovski's UFC 251 win over Max Holloway, Henry Cejudo is also in the party that believes that the Hawaiian did enough to beat the Australian Champion Volkanovski. He also added that Volkanovski is scared to sign the contract against him:

Is Henry Cejudo going to be considered for a 145-pound title shot?

It's hard to discredit Alexander Volkanovski the way most people have. While he had a chip on his shoulder to prove that he's the "real" Champion of the division, his win against Max Holloway had the opposite effect.

Even top contender 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung called Alexander Volkanovski a "shameful" Champion. It's hard to see UFC going out of their way to booking a Henry Cejudo-Alexander Volkanovski match, particularly when four contenders are just one win away from a potential title shot - The Korean Zombie, Brian Ortega, Zabit Magomedsharipov, and possibly even Yair Rodriguez.

The two fights to make right now are Korean Zombie vs Brian Ortega and Zabit Magomedsharipov vs Yair Rodriguez. Ultimately, it all depends on how long Alexander Volkanovski takes to recover, but it's not hard to imagine him having a title defense at the end of the year.

Magomedsharipov vs Rodriguez is expected to happen in August or September at the latest, while Chan Sung Jung can only fight when South Korea's lockdown restrictions ease a bit.