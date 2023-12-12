Henry Cejudo spots the flaw in Islam Makhachev's plan of moving up; explains why he beats both Leon Edwards and Colby Covington

Henry Cejudo recently weighed in on Islam Makhachev wanting to move up to welterweight. The former two-division champion also explained why he believes the Dagestani grappling phenom will prove to be too much to handle for Leon Edwards and Colby Covington.

Makhachev recently opened up about his future plans and revealed that he's looking to move up a weight class and challenge for the 170-pound title. The UFC lightweight king also made it clear that the idea of fighting for a second title motivates him, and it will be a dream come true if he can make it happen.

After dispatching Alexander Volkanovski via first-round knockout in their rematch at UFC 294, Islam Makhachev is expected to rematch Charles Oliveira next.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Henry Cejudo questioned the Dagestani champion's decision to accept rematches if he plans on moving up and said:

"Why do the rematches? If Dana White is planning on, if Colby does win, and them fighting, why do the rematches. You want to fight as many people as you possibly can try to clear the division as much as you can to bring the storylines as much as you can to eventually go up to 170 pounds and claim that title."

Cejudo continued:

"I like the Leon fight for him. I like the Colby Covington fight for him. I personally think he beats them both. Just because he's already a big, huge 155-pound [fighter]."

Arman Tsarukyan wants title shot against Islam Makhachev next

Arman Tsarukyan recently defeated Beneil Dariush via first-round knockout at UFC Austin, and he's hoping his statement victory will open the doors for a title shot against Islam Makhachev.

Makhachev and Tsarukyan last fought at UFC Fight Night 149 in April 2019. Despite taking the fight on short notice, Tsarukyan notably went the distance with Makhachev and gave the Dagestani grappling phenom one of the toughest tests of his career.

In a post-fight presser after UFC Austin, Arman Tsarukyan called for a title rematch against Islam Makhachev and dismissed Charles Oliveira as the next championship contender. Referring to Oliveira's knockout win over Dariush at UFC 289, he said:

"But I knocked him [Dariush] out faster than Charles, and he didn’t take me down like he did with Charles. I performed better than Charles. Charles already had the opportunity, so it’s my time right now."

