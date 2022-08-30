“The greatest mixed martial artist” - Henry Cejudo remarks on Demetrious Johnson after ONE Flyweight World Championship win

Demetrious Johnson recently impressed former opponent Henry Cejudo. The Olympic gold medal-winning wrestler watched 'Mighty Mouse' earn the ONE flyweight world championship by knocking out Adriano Moraes.

On his YouTube channel, the former two-division UFC champion watched the main event of ONE on Prime Video 1 and posted his entire reaction to the fight.

Cejudo was highly impressed with Johnson's knockout. Cejudo excitedly branded DJ a top pound-for-pound fighter and suggested that it was poetic that 'Mighty Mouse' got revenge on Moraes using a knee.

"Johnson ... This dude's top for pound, man. Like look at this boom, you know what I mean. Look at the rhythm ... the same way he got knocked out. Dude, wow, and he just walks off. He knows it's over. Beautiful."

Cejudo has faced 'Mighty Mouse' twice in the past. In their first meeting, Johnson finished him with a knee KO as well. Cejudo remarked:

"Look at this knee! I can see why he finished me that first fight and I can see why he's still finishing people with knees ... You guys are witnessing a great, the greatest mixed martial artist, man."

Catch Cejudo's full reaction below:

Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo after the Main Event

In the main event of ONE on Prime Video 1, 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson earned his new crown as ONE Flyweight World Champion. After the fight, he jumped a call and spoke to Cejudo. Cejudo told him:

"I'm very appreciative for allowing me to come out and get to work with you, even though it's a week... two weeks, just to bounce things off and vibe out ... Remember what I told you? I said that's your greatest gift. Your greatest gift is your knees, bro."

Watch the full interaction below:

Demetrious is coming back to PHX to train with me in November. MIGHTY MOUSE IS F'N BACK! x I'm honored to get a FaceTime from the champ @MightyMouse . I tried to warn you all: He's STILL getting better at 36 years old.Demetrious is coming back to PHX to train with me in November. MIGHTY MOUSE IS F'N BACK! I'm honored to get a FaceTime from the champ @MightyMouse. I tried to warn you all: He's STILL getting better at 36 years old. Demetrious is coming back to PHX to train with me in November. MIGHTY MOUSE IS F'N BACK! 🐭🐐x🐐 https://t.co/fe0DhR0f0h

The two professional fighters are extremely respectful towards one another and have spent much time in the gym training with each other. But, in a post-fight media interview, Johnson said he would put the friendship aside and fight against Cejudo once again. The ONE flyweight king explained:

"If the money was crazy enough, I'm sure me and him would do it. Me and Henry were chill, and I know we would fight because I know he's gotta make a lot of money for his diapers for his baby, and I know he wants more kids."

Watch Demetrious Johnson's post-fight media interview below:

