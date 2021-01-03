"I'd knock his a** out in 1 minute" - Henry Cejudo calls out UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo

In a feisty call-out, Henry Cejudo has taunted UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, over the latter’s hairdressing past.

Having previously held both the UFC flyweight and bantamweight titles, Henry Cejudo has lately taken multiple jibes at Figueiredo. Triple C has now once again taken to Twitter and jibed at Figueiredo’s past work as a hairdresser.

I see you are an expert on blowing because your last fight sucked. And this is your fighter of the year @danawhite ? I’d knock is ass out in 1 and that is 1 minute! #rentachamp @Daico_Deiveson pic.twitter.com/N6li9OfPV6 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 2, 2021

Before competing as a full-time professional MMA fighter, Deiveson Figueiredo worked as a bricklayer. He also worked as a professional hairdresser and as a sushi chef.

Addressing Figueiredo’s past profession – that of a hairdresser – Henry Cejudo sent out a tweet, showing a photo of Figueiredo using what appears to be a blow dryer.

In his statement alongside the photo, Cejudo noted that Figueiredo is an expert at "blowing." Cejudo proceeded to engage in a play on words and claimed that it’s because Figueiredo’s last fight "sucked."

Triple C, aka The King of Cringe, then tagged UFC president Dana White in the tweet and asked him how Figueiredo could be his fighter of the year for 2020. Additionally, Cejudo asserted that he needs no more than a minute to knock Figueiredo out.

A proposed BMF fight for the lighter weight classes featuring Henry Cejudo

Deiveson Figueiredo has expressed interest in fighting Henry Cejudo. As reported by MMA Fighting, Figueiredo recently stated that he’d like to face Cejudo for the BMF (Baddest Moth**f***er) title to see who the BMF in the lighter weight classes is. Deus Da Guerra noted that he’d love to fight Cejudo in a 130-pound catchweight bout for the BMF title.

The only BMF title fight in UFC history was a welterweight bout between UFC icons Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz at UFC 244 in November 2019. Dana White has consistently maintained that the UFC doesn’t intend on making the title a permanent fixture in the organization.

Henry Cejudo’s last professional MMA fight took place at UFC 249 in May 2020. He successfully defended his UFC bantamweight title with a second-round TKO win over Dominick Cruz in the fight. Following this fight, Cejudo announced his retirement from MMA and vacated the title.

The end of Triple C? 😱



Henry Cejudo announces his retirement immediately after his win over Dominick Cruz at #UFC249... pic.twitter.com/V6kZCYJutn — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) May 10, 2020

That said, despite being retired, Cejudo continues engaging in social media feuds with his fellow fighters and has often teased a potential comeback to active MMA competition.