Herb Dean comments takeover as first-ever UFC 5 gameplay screenshot is allegedly leaked

Sending the gaming community into a frenzy, the first-ever UFC 5 gameplay screenshot has surfaced on Twitter.

The image showcases a showdown between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway. Yet, the unexpected star of the show is none other than referee Herb Dean who is caught in a rather peculiar moment of landing what seems to resemble the 'People's Elbow,' a pro-wrestling move made famous by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Check out the screenshot here:

While this is a screenshot from a video game, Herb Dean was involved in a similar incident during UFC 291 when he inadvertently dropped a 'People's Elbow' while attempting to stop the Poirier-Gaethje fight.

In the wake of the leaked screenshot, fans couldn't help but have some fun. One fan excitedly wrote:

"Herb jumping in, that's a win! Hopefully, that means we get ground and pound after the KO."

Another chimed in:

"Herb Dean is the GOAT,"

while another remarked:

"HERB'S PEOPLE ELBOW 🤣."

Amid the excitement, one curious observer mused:

"So this looks like Herb Dean pulling Alexander Volkanovski off Max Holloway and stopping the fight. This looks very interesting. I'm wondering how ground stoppages will look like."

Check out the fans' reactions to the screenshot below:

As the anticipation builds and fans eagerly awaits the release of UFC 5, this leaked screenshot is just a small teaser of what is to come.

Career Mode to take center stage in upcoming EA Sports UFC 5

As the highly anticipated EA Sports UFC 5 gears up for its grand debut on October 27 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, the gaming community is abuzz with exciting new details about the game's career mode.

According to Insider Gaming, the game will indeed feature a career mode, promising an immersive journey for players looking to carve out their virtual fighting legacy. However, an intriguing twist sets this career mode apart from its predecessors. Unlike prior editions that allowed players to step into the shoes of existing UFC fighters, this mode will exclusively focus on created fighters, giving players the opportunity to craft their own unique characters from scratch.