Here's how much money Israel Adesanya lost betting on Francis Ngannou against Tyson Fury

Many viewers of Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou were displeased by the result of the main event, but few might be more upset than Israel Adesanya.

Ahead of the fight, the former UFC middleweight champion, who is known to be very close with Ngannou, showed his followers on Instagram and Twitter how much money he wagered on 'The Predator' through his betting sponsor, Stake.

According to his Instagram post, Israel Adesanya placed and lost over $20 thousand.

Adesanya captioned the post:

"Ain't no fat sausage, it's prime angus @stake"

'The Last Stylebender' posted slides of two separate betting slips, one on Ngannou winning the fight and another on him getting the job done by knockout.

How much money did Israel Adesanya bet on Francis Ngannou?

Had Francis Ngannou gotten the split decision nod that many viewers seemed to believe he deserved, Adesanya would have received an estimated payout of about $123,256.62. If Ngannou had knocked out Tyson Fury, Adesanya would have won both bets and profited roughly $50,104.32 more.

Adesanya ended up losing the money on the night but did not seem to care as much as many would think. Instead, the former champion, who flew to Riyadh in support of Francis Ngannou, took to Twitter post-fight to congratulate his friend for his efforts. He and fellow former UFC champion Kamaru Usman also accompanied Ngannou during his walk-out.

Adesanya tweeted:

"Stepping into the squared circle and going toe to toe with the greatest heavyweight in boxing. My brother @francisngannou ..you shook up the WORLD"

Adesanya hilariously responded to an Instagram user who commented on his post critiquing his bet. Adesanya replied to the comment:

"Issokay, I'm rich"

The fight was not the first time Adesanya placed a bet on the side he is knowingly associated with. The Nigerian often posts betting selections on his social media, always with large wagers.

Adesanya surprised many fans last week by saying he may not return to the octagon until 2027. If that is the case, he may want to lower his betting amount until then.