"Here’s the thing about using protection you guys" - Nina-Marie Daniele responds to Sean Strickland's take on worst Valentine's Day experience

Nina-Marie Daniele's most recent video triggered another hilarious take from Sean Strickland.

With Valentine's Day falling in the middle of UFC 298 fight week, the popular UFC influencer asked a few of the premier fighters on the Feb. 17 event to share their worst memories of the romantic holiday. Daniele's video included responses from Mackenzie Dern, Alexander Volkanovski, Henry Cejudo, and Paulo Costa, but the most interesting response she received came from Strickland on social media.

Responding to his partner-in-crime on Instagram, Strickland answered Daniele's question with an off-beat joke unique to his brand.

Sean Strickland responding to Nina-Marie Daniele on Instagram [via @ninamariedaniele on Instagram]

Feeding off of the former UFC middleweight champion, Daniele wrote a response back to Strickland using the American's signature phrase.

With Strickland joking about a pregnancy scare, Daniele created her own quip about "using protection."

Daniele commented:

"Here's the thing about using protection you guys 🤣"

Nina-Marie Daniele feeding off of Sean Strickland's joke [via @ninamariedaniele on Instagram]

Strickland, who last competed at UFC 297 against Dricus Du Plessis, did not mention if his comment derived from a personal experience or was an original joke. Regardless, the 32-year-old does not have any children and appears to be happy with that decision.

Nina-Marie Daniele posts video of 'Old Man' Alexander Volkanovski 'sleeping' at UFC 298 press conference

Alexander Volkanovski has continued to play into the 'too old' narrative ahead of his UFC 298 title defense against Ilia Topuria.

Appearing at the UFC 298 press conference in the 'old man' clothing he wore in the viral Sportsbet commercial promo video, Volkanovski continued to play his character by pretending to fall asleep on stage. The moment was captured on camera by UFC influencer Nina-Marie Daniele just as Paulo Costa woke up the featherweight champion from his nap.

As predicted, Volkanovski and Topuria engaged in heated verbal debate during the press conference, with the challenger insistent on his upcoming bout being an easy matchup for him.

Volkanovski and Topuria will headline the UFC 298 pay-per-view main card beginning at 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT on ESPN+ PPV.