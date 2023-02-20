Here's how to watch ONE Fight Night 7 live and free on Prime Video

The mother of all rematches is finally here at ONE Fight Night 7: Lineker vs. Andrade II. The unfinished business between two of the best bantamweights in the world will finally be settled as top-ranked Fabricio Andrade runs it back with former 145-pound king John Lineker in the main event.

The rematch of the century will take place inside “The Mecca of Muay Thai” in the heart of the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on February 24. After the unfortunate events of their first matchup, which resulted in a vacant ONE bantamweight throne, the pair of Brazilian heavy-hitters will trade leather anew to determine the rightful ruler of the division.

A second gold strap will also be up for grabs, as Lumpinee’s favorite son and reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK.Saenchai makes a grand homecoming against second-ranked challenger Jamal Yusupov. The 23-year-old Thai phenom returns to his roots and will fittingly make his first world title defense inside the arena where it all began. However, Yusupov wants to spoil the party and turn the supposed reunion into his own coronation night.

Elsewhere, Danielle Kelly and Ayaka Miura will entangle in a women’s submission grappling bout, marking the first all-grappling match inside the legendary stadium.

Check out ONE on Fight Night 7’s full fight card below:

How to watch ONE Fight Night 7 on Prime Video in your local area

As always, ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can witness this spectacle live on US primetime on Friday, February 24, at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST).

The entire card is also free of charge for North American fans with an existing Amazon Prime Video subscription.

The action-packed ONE Fight Night 7: Lineker vs. Andrade II will also be available to fans outside North America beginning at 8 a.m. Indochina Time (ICT) on Saturday, February 25. The largest martial arts organization in the world is already available in more than 170 countries around the globe.

All events are now more accessible than ever, with options to watch via television, tablet, computer, or mobile device. It will also be available on selected local channels depending on the local vicinity.

You can also catch the live stream of ONE Fight Night 7’s post-event fights on watch.onefc.com, ONE Championship’s Facebook page, and ONE Championship’s Youtube channel shortly after the main card.

For full and updated broadcast information about ONE Fight Night 7 in your country, make sure to check out ONE Championship’s listing on their website.

Poll : 0 votes