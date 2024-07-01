"HERE WE GO" - MMA fans go into overdrive after Dustin Poirier teases "The Last Dance" having previously hinted at retirement

Social media users were pleasantly surprised after Dustin Poirier took to social media to tease his next outing, and hinted at the idea that the next time he steps into the UFC octagon will be the last time he does so. 'The Diamond' has alluded to retirement after his title-fight loss at UFC 303. He recently took to X and wrote:

"The last dance. Let em know."

This six-worded tweet was enough to whip fans into a frenzy, as they speculated on who Poirier could face for his final UFC appearance.

One fan suggested that the fight could be a fourth fight against McGregor, saying:

"4th fight against Conor??"

Another fan, meanwhile, suggested that Poirier could make a run for the title at 170 pounds, saying:

"All Dustin has to do is win one fight against a top 5 170 pounder and his next for a title shot."

Another fan suggested another rematch - this time a trilogy bout with Gaethje, saying:

"Fight Justin Gaethje. You guys are 1-1 the trilogy would he massive"

Check out some more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Image courtesy: @DustinPoirier on X]

Dustin Poirier is 2-1 against Conor McGregor, while he is 1-1 against 'The Highlight.'

Dustin Poirier thinks Conor McGregor will make an emphatic return

Conor McGregor was forced out of his hugely anticpiated bout against Michael Chandler due to a fractured toe and hasn't competed since he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier in July of 2021. 'The Notorious' has received some flak after pulling out of a fight that he delayed for numerous months, but Poirier believes the Irishman will be hungry for a win when he does make his return to the octagon. 'The Diamond' told ESPN MMA:

“So, he (Conor McGregor) could be back quick or if he needs surgery, we’ll see. Just looking at his career and the things he’s accomplished, the man has a strong mindset. If he commits himself to being the best he can, if his body allows him to be the best he can I think he’s gonna come back strong. Do we see the vintage Conor McGregor? I’m not sure, but we’re going to see a very dangerous man who’s hungry for a win – and who needs a win, if he does come back.”

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (2:00):

