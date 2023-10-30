"Hey bubba, he's no bogeyman" - Coach recalls the exact moment Francis Ngannou dropped Tyson Fury in historic knockdown

Francis Ngannou's coach has recalled the moment 'The Predator' dropped Tyson Fury.

Ngannou and Fury finally locked horns inside the squared circle in what was a highly anticipated 10-round boxing matchup. The former UFC heavyweight champion wasn't given anything but a "puncher's chance" against Fury.

However, Francis Ngannou surprised everyone with his boxing abilities and just fell short of beating Tyson Fury after suffering a controversial split decision loss. Moreover, he even knocked down 'The Gypsy King' in the third round of their fight.

Speaking about the moment Fury was knocked down, Ngannou's coach Eric Nicksick recalled having a conversation with 'The Predator' during a recent interview with Submission Radio and said:

"I yelled at Francis, I just said, 'Hey bubba, he's no bogeyman is he?' He said, 'Nope.' We had a good moment there." [3:27]

Further, Eric Nicksick also recalled how the look in Tyson Fury's eyes changed when he was dropped:

"It was a cool moment. looking at Fury's eyes when he got dropped. I was like, 'Oh, this dude knows he's in a fight now.'" [6:40]

Catch Eric Nicksick's comments in the video below:

Eddie Hearn reacts to Francis Ngannou's performance against Tyson Fury

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn was left in shock following Francis Ngannou's boxing debut against Tyson Fury. Speaking about the fight during an interview, Hearn praised the former UFC heavyweight champion and claimed Fury "never laced up a pair of gloves before."

Hearn believes Ngannou deserved the judges' nod, saying:

"I'm absolutely lost for words. I mean Francis Ngannou has never boxed before and fair play to him. I mean, I didn't think he was overly impressive but Tyson Fury looked like he's never laced up a pair of gloves before got dropped in the third round? Never threw a punch. Ngannou never threw a punch after. I thought Ngannou won by two rounds."

Further, Eddie Hearn claimed that Tyson Fury should either fight Anthony Joshua or rematch Francis Ngannou:

"The boxing world's gone mad, I mean please either, forget Fury-Usyk no one's interested. Just give us Fury against AJ. AJ will knock Tyson Fury out inside six rounds! Make the fight otherwise, we'll never get it or rematch Ngannou because the guy just deserves to have had one of the greatest wins."

Catch his comments below:

