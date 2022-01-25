Hiroba Minowa reacts to Jarred Brooks’ diss track

Hiroba Minowa and Jarred Brooks have been going back-and-forth on social media leading up to their upcoming strawweight bout, which is set to go down this weekend.

Brooks even recorded a diss track which he posted on his official Instagram account. On the track, the American threw shade at his Japanese counterpart for being reserved and quiet ahead of their fight.

Watch Brooks' diss track below:

Not one to engage in any trash-talk whatsoever, Minowa has been timid in his responses. In a recent interview with ONE Championship, he offered his reaction to Brooks’ diss track and reminded his opponent that his focus needs to be on the fight. He said:

“Apparently, you made a rap. But I don’t understand what you are saying. You better focus on your training for this fight.”

No.4-ranked Minowa and No.3-ranked Brooks are slated to lock horns at ONE: Only The Brave this Friday. The winner could potentially earn a shot at reigning ONE strawweight world champion Joshua ‘The Passion’ Pacio or No.1-ranked Bokang Masunyane.

Hiroba Minowa is confident he can defeat Jarred Brooks and derail the hype train

Jarred Brooks made quite a splash upon his arrival in ONE Championship. He blew past Lito Adiwang last December to make a huge statement in the strawweight division.

'The Monkey God' knows how to influence the media and garner attention going into his fights. Naturally, there’s a ton of hype surrounding the American. Hiroba Minowa, a complete contrast to Brooks, says he remains unfazed and extremely confident he can defeat the former UFC fighter.

Minowa envisions himself beating Brooks in several different ways, whether by knockout, by submission or by judges' decision. He said:

"There are several ways, but I think I’ll win by ippon [submission] in the third round. I think I’ll win by split decision, even if I have a tough time. If there is some luck involved, I may win by KO. I may be able to win by ippon in the first round."

