"His chin is up in the air" - Jack Della Maddalena camp breaks down Belal Muhammad’s control tactics from Leon Edwards fight ahead of UFC 315 clash

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad is scheduled to make the first defense of his welterweight title against Jack Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC 315.

Ad

The Australian coach recently broke down footage of Muhammad controlling former champion Leon Edwards during their fight. Muhammad defeated Edwards at UFC 304 to claim the championship in a dominant display. Maddalena's coach praised Muhammad's cardio and wrestling skills. He also asserted the welterweight champion always has a will to win.

Maddalena, on the other hand, has also been flawless since making his UFC debut. The 28-year-old made his UFC debut back in 2022 and is undefeated in the promotion, holding a record of 7-0. He also has some high-profile wins over Kevin Holland and Gilbert Burns. Breaking down Muhammad's control tactics, Maddalena's coach said:

Ad

Trending

"We are gonna look at a position and assess our options. It's a position that Belal uses a lot and it's basically the whole Leon fight. Belal looks for the back. He loves this position. I know for a fact Belal is gonna go to his strengths. When Belal's hands are low and messy, his chins up in the air. He has amazing wrestling and great cardio and a will to win."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Jack Della Maddalena's camp breaking down the tape below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Belal Muhammad reveals his secret in overcoming age curve

Many UFC fighters have seen their performances deteriorate after hitting the age of 35. UFC middleweight champion Belal Muhammad is among the few to have actually defeated the trend.

The 36-year-old is the welterweight champion and is on an 11-fight unbeaten streak. Muhammad said it's his work ethic that has helped him overcome the hurdle:

Ad

"I think it’s the work ethic. I put in so many hours. I put a lot of good work, smart work in. Also, I started late. I started at 23...I don’t drink, I don’t smoke. I keep my body clean, and I try to stay light and healthy all year round because I’m training all year round. I think that’s what helps me and keeps me strong and keeps me feeling young."

Ad

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below (1:30):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dabeer Shah A B. Tech in electrical engineering, Dabeer began his professional career in 2022 with Vairuhl LLC. Dabeer turned into an MMA fan after watching Nick Diaz’s one-round barnburner with Paul Daley in Strikeforce in 2011. His favorite fighter is Tony Ferguson, whom Dabeer loves for his skills and personality. However, ‘El Cucuy’ does not figure in his top-five MMA fighters of all time, with Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov making that list.

Dabeer is of the opinion that MMA has supplanted boxing as the world’s premier combat sport, though he feels that UFC fighters in general are underpaid. This diehard MMA fan also believes that titles should not change hands by disqualification.

Someone who keeps himself immersed in the sport at all times, Dabeer likes to use his knowledge and writing skills to create accurate and relevant information that provides value to the readers. His hobbies are playing football and reading books. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.