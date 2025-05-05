"His chin is up in the air" - Jack Della Maddalena camp breaks down Belal Muhammad’s control tactics from Leon Edwards fight ahead of UFC 315 clash

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad is scheduled to make the first defense of his welterweight title against Jack Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC 315.
The Australian coach recently broke down footage of Muhammad controlling former champion Leon Edwards during their fight. Muhammad defeated Edwards at UFC 304 to claim the championship in a dominant display. Maddalena's coach praised Muhammad's cardio and wrestling skills. He also asserted the welterweight champion always has a will to win.
Maddalena, on the other hand, has also been flawless since making his UFC debut. The 28-year-old made his UFC debut back in 2022 and is undefeated in the promotion, holding a record of 7-0. He also has some high-profile wins over Kevin Holland and Gilbert Burns. Breaking down Muhammad's control tactics, Maddalena's coach said:
"We are gonna look at a position and assess our options. It's a position that Belal uses a lot and it's basically the whole Leon fight. Belal looks for the back. He loves this position. I know for a fact Belal is gonna go to his strengths. When Belal's hands are low and messy, his chins up in the air. He has amazing wrestling and great cardio and a will to win."
Belal Muhammad reveals his secret in overcoming age curve
Many UFC fighters have seen their performances deteriorate after hitting the age of 35. UFC middleweight champion Belal Muhammad is among the few to have actually defeated the trend.
The 36-year-old is the welterweight champion and is on an 11-fight unbeaten streak. Muhammad said it's his work ethic that has helped him overcome the hurdle:
"I think it’s the work ethic. I put in so many hours. I put a lot of good work, smart work in. Also, I started late. I started at 23...I don’t drink, I don’t smoke. I keep my body clean, and I try to stay light and healthy all year round because I’m training all year round. I think that’s what helps me and keeps me strong and keeps me feeling young."
