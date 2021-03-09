"His day is coming" - Leon Edwards claims Jorge Masvidal keeps ducking him

Leon Edwards has asserted that Jorge Masvidal's "day is coming." At UFC Fight Night: Till vs. Masvidal on March 16, 2019, Edwards and Masvidal's feud escalated from a run-of-the-mill verbal back and forth to a full-blown personal rivalry.

Leon Edwards bested Gunnar Nelson via split decision in the event's co-headlining fight. In contrast, Jorge Masvidal defeated Darren Till via second-round KO in the event's headlining bout. Following their big wins, Masvidal was in the middle of an interview backstage when Edwards happened to pass by.

Edwards took a jibe at Masvidal by initiating a verbal confrontation with the latter. Masvidal responded by walking towards the other side of the backstage area, where Edwards was headed.

Edwards then proceeded to walk right up to Masvidal, who responded by hitting Edwards with a punching combination (left jab-right straight/cross-left hook) from an orthodox stance.

The punching combination left Edwards with a bruised face, whereas Masvidal escaped unscathed despite the former's entourage being just a few feet away from them.

This was attributed largely to the top-notch security presence at the event, as they prevented Edwards' entourage and others in the backstage area from turning it into a mass brawl.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Leon Edwards opened up on a myriad of topics. He addressed a potential fight, this time a professional MMA fight inside the UFC's famed Octagon.

The Schmo noted that many people still talk about Jorge Masvidal's "three-piece and a soda" combination he landed on Edwards during their backstage fight.

Addressing the same, The Schmo asked what the Leon Edwards combination would be called. Edwards responded, stating:

“Jerk chicken recipes. I’m Jamaican, so it’d be jerk chicken recipes, you know what I mean. His day will come. And I cannot wait to…It’ll be different, you know what I mean. So, I cannot wait to…When he’ll finally step up and stop running, his day will come.

“He (Jorge Masvidal) keeps turning it down…Every time the UFC goes to him with my name, he goes running and makes excuses, you know what I mean. So, his day is coming. And we cannot wait to get the fight underway. But I’ll show the world that he’s nowhere compared to me.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show pic.twitter.com/kYEkWxN8Io — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 16, 2019

Leon Edwards’ last fight was a unanimous decision win over Rafael dos Anjos in July 2019. Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal’s last fight was a unanimous decision loss against Kamaru Usman in July 2020.

Leon Edwards is willing to fight any of the top UFC welterweights, including Jorge Masvidal

Belal Muhammad

Leon Edwards reiterated that he’s focused on his current opponent, fellow UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad. They will fight in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Muhammad on March 13, 2021.

Edwards explained that ideally, he’d like to fight UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman for the title after beating Muhammad. But, if the rumored TUF reality show season featuring Usman and Jorge Masvidal comes to fruition, the two will meet in September 2021. This would be a rematch of their July 2020 fight that Usman won via unanimous decision.

Leon Edwards revealed that rather than wait to fight the winner of Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal, he’d chose to fight Colby Covington. Which fighter would you like to see Leon Edwards face, should he manage to defeat Belal Muhammad? Sound off in the comments.