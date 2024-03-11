"His dominance is no joke" - Fans react as Tristan Tate names the best heavyweight kickboxer of this generation

Social media influencer Tristan Tate named the best heavyweight kickboxer of the current generation in his opinion.

Tate named Dutch professional kickboxer Rico Verhoeven who competes in the heavyweight division of Glory Kickboxing. He wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Verhoeven is clearly the best in his weight class at the moment.

"Rico Verhoeven is the best heavyweight kick-boxer there will probably ever be in our generation. That’s the post."

Check out Tristan Tate's post on X below:

Verhoeven holds a record of 64 wins from his 74 professional outings and is the reigning Glory heavyweight champion. Fans were quick to chime in and agreed with Tate on his take in his comments.

"He's a beast in the ring! His dominance is no joke. #VerhoevenTheGoliath"

"Totally agree!!! What a BEAST!!!"

"LFG, proud of my country! [Flag of Netherlands emoji]"

Some fans acknowledged that they were in the dark about Verhoeven and decided to check him out.

"guess i have to do some research on this guy"

"Gotta go check the dude out."

Fans also presented their own takes on Verhoeven.

"Also the most unappreciated as well. I do not understand how anyone can hate him, ok he is not a ko machine like Badr Hari back then but he is like a grandmaster chess player inside the ring"

"100%. Rico, legend. Once met him, super nice guy. He tried to hide all those muscles behind big sunglasses.."

"Stamina is his strength. His fights are not enjoyable, but he always goes for the win"

There was also a comparison made between Verhoeven and fellow Dutch boxer of Moroccan descent Badr Hari, with many preferring the latter.

Check out fans' comments on X in the screenshots below:

Fans react to Tristan Tate's comment on Rico Verhoeven on X. [via X]

Tristan Tate and Andrew Tate show off their newest supercar

Tristan Tate and his brother Andrew Tate are well known for having an extensive supercar collection.

The brothers recently confirmed the addition of the Pagani Utopia, worth over three million dollars, with a V12 engine. Tate posted that he had ordered the car a year ago along with his brother.

"Finally the world gets to see it. I saw it a year ago when Andrew and I ordered ours. Behold."

Check out his post below:

Andrew Tate also posted about the car on his X account.

