"His entire network was Israel" - Guest shocks Joe Rogan with theory on why Jeffrey Epstein files won't be disclosed despite Donald Trump's election

A guest on the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast seemingly left Joe Rogan shocked after explaining why the current Donald Trump-helmed U.S. regime is unlikely to properly disclose the infamous Jeffrey Epstein files.

American businessperson, Epstein, was accused of s*x trafficking various people. Amid his legal battle, American authorities claimed that he'd passed away in his cell in a New York jail in August 2019.

The 'Epstein List,' held by the U.S. authorities, allegedly includes names of wealthy patrons who procured the services of Epstein's trafficked victims. The Trump administration recently released some of the Epstein files.

Nevertheless, critics demanded the files' unredacted versions be publicized rather than handed to a select few persons. Speculation has abounded as to why the Joe Biden-helmed U.S. regime that was in power till January 2025, as well as the Trump administration that's since been in power, didn't explicitly disclose the Epstein files.

On the JRE podcast's episode #2284 earlier this month (March 2025), Joe Rogan hosted independent researcher Ian Carroll. He apparently left Rogan speechless by linking Epstein to prominent Israeli personalities. Rogan asked him about which government secrets the current U.S. administration is least likely to reveal. Carroll responded:

"Epstein, for sure ... And I think it's because of Israel ... I mean, when you really dig into Epstein, his entire network was Israel. It was clearly. Like, Ehud Barak was the ex-prime minister and the ex-head of Israeli intelligence. Leslie Wexner was one of the most powerful pro-Israeli philanthropists. The whole organization was Israel. And I'm not saying it was all of Israel ... And it was targeting Americans. It was targeting American officials and the American President."

Ian Carroll alluded to the narrative that Epstein utilized his trafficked victims to entrap wealthy and powerful people, including top-tier American officials/politicians, and then use recordings/tapes of their activities to control them.

Carroll implied that Jewish, Israeli, and U.S. intelligence groups and other organizations were in cahoots with Epstein; so the U.S. deep state and other powerful entities would likely prevent the Trump administration from fully disclosing the 'Epstein List' details:

"Jeffrey Epstein was the world's most prolific and evil s*x trafficker that we know of so far, ever. And he, very clearly, was a Jewish organization of Jewish people working on behalf of Israel and other groups. And so that's a dark stain on Israel and on the Jewish people if you own it."

Check out Carroll's comments below:

Watch the podcast episode below (*comments at 2:24:46):

Joe Rogan on alleged connection between Jewish comics and Jeffrey Epstein

On JRE's episode #2257 in January 2025, podcast mogul Joe Rogan hosted fellow comedian Bryan Callen and discussed the alleged connection between prominent Jewish comics and Jeffrey Epstein. While some observers speculated that Rogan was partly jesting, others questioned whether he truly believed in that narrative.

Rogan referenced Lenny Bruce, underscoring that the late Bruce was Jewish and a stand-up comedy pioneer. However, the UFC commentator then seemed to reinforce the narrative that prominent Jewish comedians and celebrities purportedly funded Epstein, who controlled American politicians:

"How many comics are Jew? ... But also probably funding [Jeffrey] Epstein. But also probably running a gigantic blackmail ring where they have control over all the politicians in the country."

Watch Joe Rogan's assessment below (19:20):

