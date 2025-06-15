"His knees are destroyed" - Fans concerned as Kamaru Usman appears to be limping ahead of UFC Atlanta showdown against Joaquin Buckley

Fans reacted to the video of Kamaru Usman seemingly limping ahead of his UFC Atlanta fight against Joaquin Buckley. Usman is set to return to competition after nearly two years of absence to defend his top five spot in the rankings against the younger and streaking opponent in Buckley.
However, the video of Usman arriving at the venue raised concerns about his performance as the former UFC welterweight champion appeared to be limping slightly as he walked. @OnPointMMA re-shared the video on X.
Check out the video below:
Fans took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts. While some fans expressed concerns over his performance against Buckley and career longevity, others pointed out that the Nigerian-American fighter has dealt with knee issues for the majority of his career, and it has never hindered his performances.
One fan wrote:
"His knees are destroyed. I guess he never got surgery to fix them."
Another fan commented:
"Shut up with his knees already. He had this knee issue with Khamzat. Never seemed to be a problem."
Check out more fan reactions below:
Usman's knees have been a recurring topic of concern throughout his MMA career, and many observers have pointed out that they could compromise his ability to wrestle in fights, especially as he ages.
However, despite the chronic pain and inability to perform essential activities such as running, Usman has managed to achieve success at the highest level of the sport, defeating some of the most elite welterweight fighters in the sport's history.
Addressing the recurring concerns about his knees heading into his UFC Atlanta fight against Buckley, Usman reassured the members of MMA media, stating:
"It's funny because that's the running joke... 'Knees, knees, knees.' They don't realize that my knees were worse in my first fight in the UFC... I've been beating people's a*s [with allegedly compromised knees]. It is what it is. They can say whatever they want."
Check out Kamaru Usman's comments here.