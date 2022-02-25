"His wrestling is phenomenal" - John McCarthy thinks Khamzat Chimaev could be Kamaru Usman's kryptonite 

John McCarthy has admitted that UFC sensation Khamzat Chimaev is capable of beating Kamaru Usman. McCarthy stated that he had been on the Chimaev bandwagon even before he was signed to the UFC.

Chimaev's rise in the UFC since his debut has been incredible. 'Borz' is currently on the back of a huge win over Li Jingliang, a victory which saw him enter the top 15 UFC welterweight rankings.

During an episode of the Weighing In podcast, McCarthy praised Chimaev's skills including his wrestling, submission game, and his stand-up. He stated the following:

"I'll tell you right now, I've been on the bandwagon because I told I've watched him before since he was in the UFC. The guy's a stud, he's got it all, he's got stand up, his wrestling is phenomenal, he's got good submissions, the guy's a stud. Can he beat Usman? Absolutely. Can Usman beat him? Absolutely."

Check out John McCarthy speaking on Khamzat Chimaev's chances against Kamaru Usman:

Darren Till believes Khamzat Chimaev will give trouble to both Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman

Darren Till has been training with Khamzat Chimaev in recent weeks. The two have developed quite a friendship with one another and 'The Gorilla' even believes that Chimaev is capable of causing trouble to both the reigning UFC welterweight and middleweight champion.

While speaking with Frontkick.online, 'The Gorilla' responded to Henry Cejudo claiming that Chimaev could easily beat 'The Last Stylebender'. Till said:

“If Khamzat gets a hold of Adesanya, Adesanya’s going to have a really tough night. He’s f**king super strong, man. As I told you, the most impressive thing is his physical condition. He does not get tired. So, can you imagine having a guy like that for five rounds? That’s very tough.”

Watch Darren Till’s interview with Frontkick.online in the video below:

As things stand, rumors have suggested that Chimaev could be facing former UFC welterweight title contender Gilbert Burns next. The bout will certainly be the biggest fight of Chimaev's UFC career so far.

Edited by Genci Papraniku