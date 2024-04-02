"Hollywood's dead" - Joe Rogan passes verdict on the rise of AI 

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has proclaimed that the American film industry is dead, blaming social media and artificial intelligence for the industry's alleged demise.

The veteran UFC commentator is widely known for hosting one of the world's most popular podcasts, The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), exclusively available on Spotify. Due to the show's diverse guest list, which usually consists of fighters, artists, scientists, politicians, and fitness gurus, it has grown in popularity among viewers.

During a recent episode of JRE, Rogan chatted with stand-up comedian and actor Donnell Rawlings about the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on the entertainment industry, which resulted in many performers being unemployed for months due to health and safety regulations, and the eventual emergence of artificial intelligence.

The two also discussed filmmaker Tyler Perry, who recently stated that after learning about the AI model Sora, he had to postpone a $800 million studio expansion. OpenAI's Sora text-to-video platform produces videos from written commands but the realism of the clips varies depending on the accessibility of the subject.

According to Rogan, content makers on social media have taken the place of conventional comedians in sitcoms and comic films as a result of AI and the pandemic. He said:

''Oh, Hollywood's dead. No, no, no, no. For real, though. Hollywood's dead."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (45:53):

Additionally, during American standup comedian Tim Dillon's appearance on JRE, he and Rogan talked about the problem of the increasingly complex world of artificial intelligence (AI)-generated fake news. They talked about how hard it is to tell the difference between fake and real material on social media, which has serious ramifications for the authenticity of online content.

In response to a news video produced by AI, Rogan said:

"Wait, is that a real dude? No way, this is so dystopian."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (0:43):

When Joe Rogan issued a warning on his AI Podcast

A YouTube channel The Joe Rogan AI Experience produces ChatGPT-generated podcasts starring Joe Rogan alongside noteworthy figures such as Andrew Tate and Donald Trump.

But last year, the UFC color commentator became aware of an episode starring OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. The video began with the following disclaimer:

''Ladies and gentleman, welcome to the very first episode of the Joe Rogan AI Experience. I'm your host Joe Rogan, or atleast that's what this AI model thinks I sound like. Let me tell you folks, this is some next-level stuff we've got going on here today. Every single word of this podcast has been generated with the help of ChatGPT...I am not the real Rogan."

Check out the video below:

When asked about his stance on the overall concept, Rogan warned:

"This is going to get very slippery, kids."

Expand Tweet

Poll : Is Joe Rogan right about AI killing Hollywood? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion