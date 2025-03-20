"Holy Banger", "This woulda hit in 2016" - Fans react as Yoel Romero announces fight with Gegard Mousasi, Shogun Rua out

Former UFC middleweight title challenger Yoel Romero signed with Global Fighters League recently and was scheduled to fight former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio Shogun Rua on June 22. Having made his UFC debut back in 2013, Romero competed 13 times in the octagon winning nine of those fights before moving to Bellator.

On the other hand, Mousasi made his UFC debut in 2013 and competed for four years in the promotion. He fought 12 times inside the octagon and won nine of those fights. Mousasi was on a four-fight win streak before moving to Bellator where he won the middleweight championship.

The elite middleweight duo will square off against each other in New York City on June 22. In a post on X, the news was announced that Shogun Rua was replaced by Mousasi.

Many fans reacted to the post. One of them wrote:

"Holy Banger"

Others wrote:

"This woulda hit in 2016."

"People are pulling out of fights that are booked in June please end this grandfathers league, gonna be a record amount of pull outs."

Check out fan reactions to the post below:

Fan reactions

Yoel Romero gives his opinion on potential Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev bout

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis is expected to face contender Khamzat Chimaev in his next title defense. Du Plessis is coming off a title win against Sean Strickland at UFC 312 and 'Borz' defeated former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 308. Chimaev is undefeated and holds a perfect record of 14-0.

During a conversation on Submission Radio, Romero provided his opinion on the potential bout, saying:

"It's very difficult, but 60/40 [for] Khamzat. 60% for Chimaev, and 40% for Dricus du Plessis... The wrestling of Chimaev right now is very, very dangerous. I saw the movements he made in the Robert Whittaker fight, it's another level. It's Olympic level."

Check out Yoel Romero's comments below (12:16):

