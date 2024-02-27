"Holy sh*t! It’s Iron-Man!" - Brian Ortega once admitted he didn't know who Robert Downey Jr. was when he called him

Brian Ortega is on top of the world following his stunning win over Yair Rodriguez Feb. 24, 2024 in Mexico City. After suffering an injury in their first fight in July 2022, 'T-City' made his comeback against Rodriguez and scored his first win since October 2020, when he beat Chan Sung Jung.

Throughout his rise to the top of the featherweight division, Ortega was touted to be a star. His momentum, however, was halted by losses to Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski, as well as Yair Rodriguez.

What fans may not know, however, is that at one point, Ortega had become such a sensation, that he captured the attention of famous Hollywood star, Robert Downey Jr.

Speaking to MMA Junkie in an interview, Brian Ortega described his interaction with Robert Downey Jr. in the build-up to his UFC 226 co-main event against Max Holloway:

“I got a call. They’re saying ‘RDJ … RDJ,’ and they kept saying this ‘RDJ.’ I’m like, ‘Who’s RDJ?'” Ortega recalled to the media earlier this week at a lunch in Los Angeles. “And they’re like, ‘Robert Downey Jr.,’ and I’m like, ‘Who’s Robert Downey Jr.?’ I didn’t want to say it, but I’ll say it now. I didn’t really understand because I barely follow sports and TV in general, that’s why. They said, ‘RDJ is gonna Facetime you. So I said I’m finally going to find out who this is. I get to Facetime and I’m like, ‘Holy (expetive)! It’s Iron-Man!'”

Brian Ortega details what's next following win over Yair Rodriguez

Speaking at the UFC Mexico post-fight press conference, Brian Ortega explained what he thought should be next for him in the featherweight division.

When asked if he would seek a title shot next, 'T-City' responded by implying that Alexander Volkanovski should get his rematch, but if he doesn't want it, he would be "more than happy" to step in and face Ilia Topuria for the 145 pound strap. He said:

"You know, that's the question, but honestly you know, Volk was a great champion. For people to kick him down right now, I find it kind of disrespectful. Some things have to play themselves out and we'll see, you know, but if he [Volkanovski] decides he does not want to fight and chill, I'm more than happy to go to Spain."

Check out the clip here:

Expand Tweet