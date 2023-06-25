"Hope you get your sh*t rocked" - Fans root against Sean O'Malley as title fight edges closer

UFC 292 on August 19 will be headlined by fan favorite Sean O'Malley and his search for championship gold. But a number of supporters are rooting against him. In his latest post on social media, Aljamain Sterling's fans rushed to show their support for the champion and send hateful messages toward the challenger.

'Suga' has somewhat of a love/hate relationship with fans, and while there are more fans who are for the bantamweight, he does have a fair share of those who aren't. A young, successful, and confident fighter who likes to express himself with bright-colored hair, clothes, and cars is bound to have some who envy him and that's the case with the UFC star.

After sharing a post on social media in an 8-week countdown to the biggest fight of his career, Sean O'Malley received a ton of positive reactions, though some weren't in his favor.

Those who sided against him were either big Aljamain Sterling fans and wanted to see the champion retain his title, or just weren't big fans of O'Malley.

Many believe Aljamain Sterling will extend his own record as champion and make yet another defense of his bantamweight throne. 'Funk Master' will likely look to implement a grappling-heavy style and get his opponent out of there as early as possible.

Aljamain Sterling's plans post Sean O'Malley clash

Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley is less than two months away and fans are rightfully getting hyped for the eventual bantamweight title showdown. But what did the champion say was in his plans following the fight?

According to the NCAA Division III wrestler, this will be his final fight at 135 before making a move up to featherweight in pursuit of further career success—and potentially another title.

Regardless of a win or loss, Sterling intends to move division, which will in turn likely open up a chance for Merab Dvalishvili to earn a shot at UFC gold. The pair are friends and training partners and have vowed that unless the money is overwhelmingly good, they will not face one another in the cage.

