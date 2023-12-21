"Hope she gets well soon" - Jake Shields and fans send prayers after Andrew Tate's mother suffers heart attack

Andrew Tate is at the forefront of the news again, but not in the way many would assume.

The controversial social media influencer recently announced on December 21 via X that his mother had suffered a heart attack, resulting in many wishing the best for his family. Tate also mentioned in the tweet that he would be requesting an emergency visit to London to visit her in the hospital.

Amongst the many reacting to the news, former Strikeforce champion Jake Shields sent the influencer and the entire Tate family his best wishes. Shields commented that he would be 'praying' for Tate and noted that it would be 'criminal' if the former kickboxer was denied travel access.

Shields, who has been controversial on social media in his own right, has shown mixed opinions of Tate on X. However, the two appear to align politically very often.

Shields' message echoed the hundreds of other X users who sent similar messages.

One of Tate's fans commented under the original post with a heartwarming video of the influencer talking about his mother in an interview. In the video, an emotional Tate said:

"My mother is extremely proud of me. She still worries, 'cause mothers worry. But even when we were in jail she said: 'you're both strong.' She knows she has men."

Check out the video of Andrew Tate talking about his mother:

Other fans wrote similar messages, commenting:

"Praying for her 🙏🏻"

"I will be sure to include her in my prayers tonight"

"Wishing her a speedy recovery Andrew, in sha Allah she will be okay and you will also be able to spend time with her."

"Bro, I hope you get to see her. They'd be wrong not let you go"

"May you be allowed to visit her. And may she make a speedy recovery. Amen"

With Tate just releasing the news of his mother's health condition, details of his travel request and her status have yet to be updated.

