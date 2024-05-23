"Hope he goes back to UFC" - Fans react as Gegard Mousasi gets released by PFL 

One day after voicing heavy criticism of the PFL and its operations, Gegard Mousasi was released by the promotion and made a free agent. The promotion announced the news on May 23 with their social media account following the former Bellator champion's viral interview on The MMA Hour.

Mousasi, who has yet to fight since the PFL and Bellator merger in late 2023, aired his frustrations on The MMA Hour with host Ariel Helwani, claiming the promotion would not offer him a fight or even answer his calls. Mousasi said he was interested in leaving the promotion but would likely take legal action against the company.

The following day, the PFL shared with fans that Mousasi would no longer be on their roster.

Fans were appalled by the statements made by Mousasi in the interview with most being in support of the 38-year-old middleweight. Following the news of his release, many sent their best wishes to the former champion while condemning the PFL.

One fan commented:

"Hope he goes back to UFC"

Fan calling for Gegard Mousasi to return to the UFC [via @pflmma on Instagram]

UFC bantamweight Garrett Armfield chimed in with his reaction, calling the roster move "petty." He said:

"This is petty"

Garrett Armfield reacting to the PFL's decision to release Gegard Mousasi [via @pflmma on Instagram]

Other fans commented:

"They were holding him hostage and got called out"

"Bro just wanted to fight"

"Common PFLator L"

"Great fighter. I hope he finds another promotion"

View more fan reactions to the PFL releasing Gegard Mousasi below:

Fans reacting to the PFL cutting Gegard Mousasi [via @pflmma on Instagram]

Gegard Mousasi's comments on the PFL

After making his distaste for the PFL known for several months, Gegard Mousasi joined Ariel Helwani for an interview on The MMA Hour on May 22 to disclose his struggles with the company.

In his statement, Mousasi called the PFL the "worst organization" he has ever been a part of due to their lack of communication and alleged refusal to give him a fight.

Mousasi said:

"They [the PFL] don't even want to pick up their phone and talk to us. It's not even funny anymore. It's the worst organization [for me] so far. I've fought in a lot of organizations, this is the worst one."

Expand Tweet

Mousasi stated his belief that the PFL front office does not have enough money to pay some of the top-dollar fighters under previous contracts with Bellator.

Following his release on May 23, it remains unclear if Mousasi still intends to press charges against the promotion and where he may end up for the final years of his career.