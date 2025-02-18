"Hope he's innocent" - Fans react as Conor McGregor appeals civil case verdict in Ireland

Fans are divided once again as Conor McGregor files for appeal on his civil case loss last year. In November 2024, 'The Notorious' was found liable by an Irish High Court jury for assaulting Nikita Hand in a Dublin hotel back in 2018. This was months after the Irishman's loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

The civil case verdict mandated McGregor to pay Hand 250,000 euros in damages, in addition to 1.5 million euros in legal fees. The former two-division UFC champ faced even more losses as most if not all of his business partnerships and sponsors severed ties in light of the scandal.

Now, McGregor has filed an appeal to revisit the case and clear his name once and for all:

Fans are reacting to this news in various ways, with @Nicekevvv saying:

"Hope he's innocent"

Meanwhile, @ziiyon said:

"We know this dude guilty 💀does he seem like a guy that takes “no” as a answer ?"

More comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @espnmma on X]

Conor McGregor faces another s*xual assault lawsuit after Nikita Hand case verdict

Conor McGregor may have to file for another appeal as another case has been filed against him. This time, a woman described as a 49-year-old Miami-Dade County resident, alleged that 'The Notorious' s*xually assaulted her in the bathroom at the Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets Finals Game 4 back in 2023.

ACD MMA reported on the lawsuit on X, saying:

"Conor McGregor is now being sued AGAIN for s*xual assault at a Miami Heat game in 2023. The anonymous woman filed the case in Florida and is also suing the Miami Heat. She is seeking compensatory damages".

The allegation was first filed as an incident report less than 48 hours after it allegedly occurred but was closed by the Florida State Attorney's Office months later. The unnamed woman once again filed the lawsuit last month, seeking medical costs, compensatory damages, and other forms of relief from both McGregor and the Miami Heat, who were accused of being negligent on the night the assault allegedly happened.

