"Hope you stub your toe" - Dustin Poirier taunts Conor McGregor after signing trilogy fight contract

Dustin Poirier has taunted Conor McGregor after signing a trilogy fight contract. The Diamond appears to have taken a jibe at McGregor, asserting that he hopes his upcoming opponent stubs his toe.

Ok, no more negativity today. Have a great day.

Except Conor, hope you stub your toe — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 2, 2021

Dustin Poirier has set the MMA community abuzz over the past several hours, taking aim at multiple rivals he’s crossed paths with in his MMA career. Be it Nate Diaz or Michael Chandler, Poirier has targeted several top-tier UFC fighters.

Additionally, Dustin Poirier has taken a shot at YouTube megastar and internet personality Jake Paul. Poirier has now used his social media jibes to hit out at arch-rival Conor McGregor as well.

He eventually suggested that he’d been a tad negative today, seemingly referencing the trash talk he engaged in with his UFC rivals on social media. Poirier added that he’s had enough negativity for the day and wished everyone a great day.

While Poirier did wish everyone a great day, he highlighted that he won’t wish Conor McGregor the same. Poirier revealed that he’d instead like for McGregor’s toe to be stubbed.

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier at UFC 178 (left) and at UFC 257 (right)

The first fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor was contested at featherweight. McGregor defeated Poirier via first-round TKO at UFC 178 in September 2014.

The Diamond and The Notorious One ended up meeting in a rematch a few years later, albeit with the fight being contested at lightweight this time around. The rematch saw Poirier defeat McGregor via second-round TKO at UFC 257 in January 2021.

Advertisement

With his spectacular win at UFC 257, Dustin Poirier earned the distinction of being the first fighter to defeat Conor McGregor via KO/TKO in a professional MMA bout. McGregor lost via 10th-round TKO in his professional boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr., but he’d never been beaten via knockout in the sport of MMA.

Needless to say, Dustin Poirier’s standing in the combat sports realm rose exponentially. The vast majority of MMA fans and experts believe that the trilogy fight would be one of the highest-grossing fights of all time. Poirier has signed the contract for the trilogy bout whereas Conor McGregor had verbally agreed to it.

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 is expected to take place at UFC 264 on July 10, 2021. The winner is likely to receive a shot at the UFC lightweight title in their next fight.