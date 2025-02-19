“Hopefully get the winner” - Jonathan Haggerty excited for massive world title unification bout between Superlek and Nabil Anane

British striker Jonathan Haggerty is looking forward to catching the unification bout between ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 and interim titleholder Nabil Anane next month. He is also hoping that he gets to face the winner of that clash next.

Superlek-Anane II is part of the stacked event ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. They will unify the bantamweight Muay Thai championship belts, with the winner solidifying his standing as the division's top dog.

The contest is also a rematch of their first encounter in June 2023, where 'The Kicking Machine' knocked out the then-ONE Championship-debuting Anane in the opening round.

Sharing his thoughts on the marquee unification bout, Haggerty, who used to be the divisional king until he was KO'd by Superlek in their title showdown back in September, said he is expecting a competitive match while also expressing his intention to have the winner next in a title fight.

'The General' told Bangkok Post in an interview:

"I feel like I’m gonna let the Muay Thai division play out. There’s a lot of great contenders coming through, see how Nabil and Superlek get on. It will be a great fight, I’ll be watching, and hopefully get the winner. "

Watch the interview below:

ONE 172 will be the first defense of Superlek of the bantamweight Muay Thai gold while Anane comes in on a high after claiming the interim belt with an impressive first-round TKO of erstwhile streaking Nico Carrillo of Scotland in January.

For more information on ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, check out watch.onefc.com.

Jonathan Haggerty first defends bantamweight kickboxing gold at ONE 171

While he hopes to get another shot at the bantamweight Muay Thai gold, Jonathan Haggerty will first focus on his defense of the division's kickboxing world title this week in Qatar.

The British champion will face off with No. 1 contender Wei Rui of China in the co-headlining match at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20, happening at the Lusail Sports Arena.

It will be Jonathan Haggerty's first defense after becoming bantamweight kickboxing world champion in November 2023, where he knocked out bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade in an all-champion clash.

Jonathan Haggerty enters ONE 171 doubly motivated after losing the bantamweight Muay Thai world title he previously concurrently held, knocked out by Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 in his last match.

Further details on ONE 171: Qatar can be found at onefc.com.

