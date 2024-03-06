"Horrible evil human" - When Ryan Garcia was put on blast by then-pregnant girlfriend for cheating on her with Malu Trevejo

Boxing star Ryan Garcia experienced the lowest point of his professional boxing career following his knockout loss to Gervonta Davis. The 25-year-old dealt with a far more embarrassing situation when he was caught having an affair with TikTok star, Malu Trevejo.

In October 2020, Ryan Garcia was training to fight Olympic gold medalist Luke Campbell when photos of him sharing an intimate moment with Trevejo went viral on social media. Garcia’s girlfriend Andrea Celina, pregnant with their child at the time, was understandably livid.

Celina reposted the viral pictures on her Instagram story and accused Garcia of being ‘a horrible, evil human.' She also claimed that the boxer barely took time out to meet his daughter Rylie, born from his previous relationship with ex-girlfriend Catherine Gamez.

She wrote:

“Meanwhile, I go visit my family. He tells me he’s training hard for the fight. But IG shows me this. 7 weeks left till I give birth and this piece of sh** stay being disgusting. While he barely even sees Rylie, his daughter with @catherinegamez… @kingryang is a horrible evil human.”

Andrea Celina's Instagram story

The controversy flared up at the same time Trevejo signed a contract with her new management and relocated to Los Angeles. She also created her OnlyF*ns account within the same timeframe. Trevejo claimed that she was unaware of Garcia’s relationship status or the fact that his girlfriend was pregnant at the time.

Ryan Garcia announces new relationship after divorce

Ryan Garcia and Andrea Celina sorted out their differences after the scandal and got married after the birth of their first child - their daughter, Bella. The couple separated after three years of being married.

Following the birth of their second child, a son named Henry, Garcia announced his divorce citing irreconcilable differences. However, he has promised to care for their two kids even after the divorce.

On the professional front, Garcia bounced back from the Gervonta Davis loss with an eighth-round knockout win over Oscar Duarte in December 2023. He is set to fight WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney on April 20.