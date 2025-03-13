"Horrible idea," "That's actually dope" - Fans divided over TKO reportedly planning blockbuster card featuring UFC, WWE, and boxing

Combat sports fans worldwide have reacted in a broad range of ways to the reports of TKO planning to combine UFC, WWE, and boxing at the same event. Some were skeptical of the concept, while others voiced their support, expressing their excitement.

TKO Group Holdings, the parent organization of UFC and WWE, has marked its entry into the boxing scene with a partnership with Turki Alalshikh and Sela, the Saudi national entertainment and events organization. It will manage the newly formed promotion's day-to-day operations, which will be headed by UFC CEO Dana White and WWE president Nick Khan.

According to Billi Bhatti of The Wrestling Informer podcast, TKO plans to host a massive event this year or the next. The event will most likely be held in Saudi Arabia and will include UFC, boxing, and WWE on the same night. Happy Punch, a combat sports news outlet, recently reported Bhatti's comments on X, which read (via Wrestling Informer):

''At some point this year or next, a mega card is expected to take place in Saudi Arabia, featuring boxing, UFC or MMA, and WWE all on the same event. This will serve as the ultimate showcase of everything under the TKO banner.''

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''That’s actually dope''

Another one stated:

''Horrible idea. I don’t want to watch WWE.''

Other fans wrote:

''Please keep the WWE away from actual combat sports we could be getting BJJ, Kickboxing, or Muay Thai athletes for this. I’d even take some more traditional martial arts athletes or ACTUAL WRESTLERS in this who need the exposure more''

''All we want from Baldy is for him to give us a stacked PPV card with 2 championship fights in the main and the co-main and a solid ranked fighters only main card, with amazing prelims filled with morouders is all we want, forget boxing and WWE [respectfully]''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]

TKO upset about streaming issues at UFC 313

UFC 313 was held this past weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event was a success overall, but MMA fans had to cope with streaming issues, which enraged TKO executives.

ACD MMA took to X and claimed that the UFC's deal with ESPN is coming to an end, and this aforementioned situation has put the final nail in the coffin, writing:

''TKO bosses are furious with ESPN for their streaming issues during the Alex Pereira vs. Ankalaev card. ESPN and UFC's deal ends soon and this is likely to increase chances of a split''

