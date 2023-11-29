"Hotboxing in the sauna"- Fight fans get creative with Nate Diaz 'Hell Week' scenarios following reaction to Tony Ferguson and David Goggins training 

Nate Diaz recently reacted to a video of Joe Rogan sharing his take on Tony Ferguson undergoing 'Hell Week' training with David Goggins. Diaz was seemingly shocked at what he saw and appeared to invite Ferguson to his 'Hell Week' for training.

For context, Ferguson is booked to face Paddy Pimblett in a lightweight contest at UFC 296. To prepare for the fight, 'El Cucuy' has been training with former Navy SEAL David Goggins over the past month. Goggins put Ferguson through brutal workouts that tested the 39-year-old's endurance to its absolute limit.

Two weeks ago, Goggins reported that Tony Ferguson was the first to complete 'Hell Week' without giving up. While some lauded the Californian's tenacity, others wondered if Ferguson was overtrained for the Pimblett fight.

Diaz shared a YouTube link with Rogan's reaction to Goggins training Ferguson and wrote:

"Wtf? Come to my hell week. Hell Life."

Fans soon flocked to the post's comments section to speculate what Diaz's 'Hell Week' would look like.

Expand Tweet

One fan joked about Diaz's well-known love of smoking marijuana and wrote:

"What's a Nate Diaz 'Hell Week'... No weed for 7 days."

Another fan joked along the same lines and wrote:

"Hotboxing in the sauna."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @NateDiaz209 on X

UFC veteran explains why Nate Diaz could lose to Jake Paul in MMA

Earlier this year, Jake Paul shocked the combat sports community by announcing that he had signed a multi-year deal with the PFL and intends to compete in a professional MMA fight next year. Interestingly, Paul targeted Nate Diaz as his first opponent and has called out the former UFC star several times.

Paul welcomed Diaz into the world of professional boxing in August. 'The Problem Child' won the fight via a lopsided unanimous decision. In the aftermath, Paul resumed his pursuit of an MMA fight against the Stockton slugger by sounding off on social media multiple times.

While most believe Diaz would make easy work of Paul in an MMA fight, former UFC star Matt Brown doesn't think so. In a recent episode of The Fighter and The Writer, Brown predicted how a Diaz-Paul cage fight would go and said:

"I'm going to pick him [Jake Paul] to beat Nate Diaz in MMA. We already know he can outbox him. When was the last time you saw Nate Diaz take somebody down? But I don't think he'll be able to take him down, even if he tries to. He's way, way undersized...What difference would it be [from their boxing match] if it stays on the feet." [h/t mmafighting.com ]

Expand Tweet