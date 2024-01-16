“Household name worldwide” – Tristan Tate supports Vivek Ramaswamy to attain presidency of United States in future

Vivek Ramaswamy's unexpected exit from the 2024 presidential race has ignited a wave of reactions, with several internet personalities, including Tristan Tate, expressing their opinions on the presidential candidate's decision.

Following a lackluster performance in the Iowa caucus, Ramaswamy withdrew from the race and, surprisingly, threw his full support behind former President Donald Trump, writing:

"This entire campaign is about speaking the TRUTH. We did not achieve our goal tonight & we need an America-First patriot in the White House. The people spoke loud & clear about who they want. Tonight I am suspending my campaign and endorsing Donald J. Trump and will do everything I can to make sure he is the next U.S. President. I am enormously proud of this team, this movement, and our country."

In response to Ramaswamy's announcement, Tristan Tate, brother of controversial influencer Andrew Tate, took to X to commend the entrepreneur's journey. He wrote:

"This man is only 3 years older than I am. A year ago very few people knew who he was and he is now a household name worldwide. This has been an incredible campaign and he has launched himself into the forefront of republican politics. I believe one day Vivek will be president."

Jake Paul, the popular YouTuber turned boxer, also shared his thoughts on Ramaswamy's political endeavors. Paul expressed pride in Ramaswamy for disrupting the political landscape and bringing attention to the flaws in the system.

When Tristan Tate opened up on 'Loverboy Method' allegations

Tristan Tate, embroiled in controversy alongside his brother Andrew, has vehemently denied allegations of using the 'loverboy method' to manipulate women in a recent bombshell interview. Tate publicly addressed the accusations head-on, which stemmed from their arrest in December 2022 on charges of human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

In the Antena3 CNN interview, Tate firmly denied these claims, calling them "unfounded" and fabricated to damage his and his brother's reputations. He pointed out the lack of financial evidence, stating:

"If I exploited anybody, they would be able to find just one euro of money out of me I made. And I feel like the most telling about this file is that allegedly if I really did coerce these people and make them do TikTok, I was doing it for free. So why would I do that?"

He added:

"I spent my entire life with no criminal record at 33 years old, I have no criminal record in any country in the world. So, I'm already a multimillionaire, a public person, I'm famous, I'm successful, I have a daughter and at 33 I decide 'hmm... let's start an organized criminal gang that makes them do TikTok, why? Oh for free, just to do crime'. So I think exploitation needs money to prove exploitation."

