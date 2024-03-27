How did Australian boxer Tim Tszyu meet his partner Alexandra Constantine? Learn more about their dating history and personal life

Tim Tszyu is in a committed relationship with his girlfriend, Alexandra Constantine, who remains a constant presence whenever the Australian boxer steps into the squared circle.

Tszyu has likened his connection with Constantine to a solid foundation, describing it as his anchor amidst the whirlwind of almost instant superstardom. Their relationship, which began around eight years ago, sprouted from their chance encounter at a boxing class in Rockdale back in 2016, where 'The Soul Taker' was immediately smitten. Following the class, they struck up a conversation, and from that moment on, they've been inseparable.

Although little is publicly disclosed about Constantine, she holds the position of assistant property asset manager at New South Wales Transport and previously pursued a career in property law before joining the organization. She is an alumna of the University of Technology Sydney, where she studied finance.

Constantine maintains a guarded privacy concerning her personal information, choosing to keep her life away from the public spotlight. Her age remains undisclosed online, with various sources speculating it to be between 30 and 33 years old. Despite her preference for privacy, she frequently accompanies 'The Soul Taker' during his fights and public events.

Tim Tszyu's anticipated Vegas reunion dashed as father Kostya cancels trip for son's title fight

WBO super welterweight champion Tim Tszyu is preparing to square off against former interim WBC titleholder Sebastian Fundora in a 12-round battle for the vacant WBC title on March 30, scheduled to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Just a day after 'The Soul Taker' revealed that his father, Kostya Tszyu, would be present at his bout against Fundora, Tszyu Sr. has reversed his decision and will not be in attendance to witness his son's attempt to emulate his legendary achievements as a unified world boxing champion.

The Hall of Fame boxer had initially intended to travel from his home in Russia to attend the event at the T-Mobile Arena but later altered his plans for undisclosed reasons. 'Thunder from Down Under' had only witnessed his son compete live once before, back in 2016, an experience that left the undefeated boxer unsettled.

'The Soul Taker' made a bold choice in October 2023 to remove all posters of his father from his gym, asserting that young visitors to the facility would find more inspiration from posters featuring himself and his brother, Nikita Tszyu.

The decision sheds light on the intricate dynamics of the relationship between father and son. Tszyu has indicated that he intends to have a conversation with his father before this weekend's fight to ensure they both approach the situation with a clear mind.