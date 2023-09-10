How bad was Sean Strickland's motorcycle accident? Revisiting incident that nearly ended the new UFC middleweight champion's MMA career

The recently crowned UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland was once involved in a motorcycle accident. While Strickland managed to fully recover and return to competition, he was advised against fighting by the doctors.

Back in December 2018, Strickland was heading home on his motorcycle after a training session when he collided with a van. The accident left him unconscious for hours. When he finally regained consciousness, 'Tarzan' found himself surrounded by doctors and a police officer.

Following the accident, most doctors advised him to stop fighting. However, the doctors at the UFC Performance Institute were supportive and encouraged him on his road to a comeback.

As a result of the accident, Strickland's patella tendon was torn and separated from his knee and he had to get surgery. Even after undergoing surgery to repair his kneecap, his leg was still damaged and took a lot of time to get to the point where he could fight again.

Fortunately for Sean Strickland, he recovered fully from the accident and five years later managed to become the UFC middleweight champion by causing one of the biggest upsets in the division's history.

Sean Strickland reflects on his victory over Israel Adesanya

Sean Strickland was recently seen in action at UFC 293 against Israel Adesanya. Going into the middleweight championship bout, Adesanya was expected to walk away victorious with relative ease. However, 'Tarzan' had different plans and managed to get the better of 'The Last Stylebender'.

Following his unanimous decision victory over Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland joined Megan Olivi for an interview where he spoke about his win:

"I think I'm one of the best strikers in the world. I thought I would be walking away a little bloody, little messed-up looking, but I didn't really take much damage other than checking a few kicks but yeah I still don't really, I still can't quite wrap my head around, I thought it would be a little harder."

Catch Strickland's comments in the video below (0:24):