How did Clay Collard's brother die? Tragic story of the ex-UFC and PFL star losing his 23-year-old sibling

PFL lightweight superstar and former UFC star Clay Collard has seen several ups and downs in his life but nothing comes close to losing his 23-year-old sibling.

Back in February 2021, Collard's younger brother Chad lost his life in a car crash. This came as a huge setback in the 30-year-old's life. It is worth noting that at the time, he was preparing for his PFL debut against Anthony Pettis, a fight he ultimately went on to win.

Speaking of his brother's tragic death, Clay Collard revealed that he fights for his brother's honor. Collard had this to say in a video uploaded on PFL's official YouTube channel back in August 2021:

"One day I get done teaching class and I get a call from my older brother. When I answered the phone, he asked me if I was sitting down... He said, 'Chad was in a car crash. He went head-on with a Diesel. He's gone Clay.' I didn't even know what to do. It didn't even seem real... Like, that's my baby brother you know. Always smiling, always happy... He was just such a good-hearted, good person."

He added:

"He’s the last thing I think about when I’m walking into the cage and the first thing that I think about when the fight is over. This is for Chad. That mentality is what’s driving me. I’m gonna be a hard man to beat."

Eric Nicksick recalls Clay Collard not being allowed to make a UFC return by USADA

Clay Collard was a part of the UFC from 2014-15. In a span of a year, he fought four times and managed to win just one bout. As a result, he was cut from the promotion. He was later presented with an opportunity to return to the company in 2019 at UFC 241.

Clay Collard was called upon on short notice to replace John Makdessi in his bout against Devonte Smith. However, the bout didn't end up happening. Recalling the incident following Collard's recent win over Shane Burgos at PFL 9, his former coach Eric Nicksick had this to say on Twitter:

"Crazy back story; When @CCCcollard was at XC, he got a short notice fight for the UFC to fight Devonte Smith. USADA wouldn’t approve him because he listed an unapproved DHEA supplement he was currently taking. That broke his heart. I couldn’t be happier for him today. #PFL9"

