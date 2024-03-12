"How did she get that job?" - Joe Rogan blasts "terrible" Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre as JRE guest makes "intersectional identities" hire claim

Joe Rogan recently sounded off on White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and blasted her for incompetence. The famous podcaster also touched upon the subject of diversity hiring for high-profile government positions.

For context, Jean-Pierre was appointed press secretary under the Biden administration in May 2022 and is the first black woman to serve in the position. She's also the first to identify as an LGBT person openly. She previously served as a political analyst for NBC News and MSNBC.

During a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast (JRE #2113) with filmmaker Christopher Rufo, the UFC commentator discussed politics with his guest and brought up Biden's allegedly poor health. Rogan then pointed out that Jean-Pierre accidentally posted on X from Biden's account and said:

"I love when that happens... I kinda had a feeling it was you. Is there ever been a worse White House press secretary? How did she get that job? She's so bad at convincing people... She's f**king terrible at it... She's awful at it."

Building on Rogan's point, Rufo continued:

"It's what happens when you put identity over competence. When you hire someone its a big celebration of all the intersectional identities the candidate has... You elevated that person because of identity; you can't fire that person because of incompetence."

Catch Joe Rogan's comments below (34:12):

Joe Rogan reacts to Sean O'Malley beating Marlon Vera at UFC 299

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley recently defeated Marlon Vera via unanimous decision in their rematch at UFC 299 last weekend. 'Sugar' put on an impressive striking display and outworked Vera over five rounds.

In the aftermath, Joe Rogan shared his thoughts on the highly anticipated main event and praised O'Malley for putting on an excellent performance. Speaking to his fellow commentators Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik, he said:

''What a war, what a fight, what a performance by O'Malley. What Heart by Chito Vera, I mean the precision and the footwork and movement of O'Malley was just on another level... It just speaks to what we were saying: Even though he's the champion, he's getting better and better every time we see him inside the octagon and he was significantly better tonight."

Catch Joe Rogan's full comments below: