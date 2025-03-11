"How? It’s been like 10 minutes" - Fans react as Tyson Fury drops massive hint about coming out of retirement for 2025 fight at Old Trafford

Boxing fans around the world have taken notice of Tyson Fury possibly coming out of retirement for a big fight at Old Trafford this year. While some shared their suggestions for his next opponent, others made a mockery of Fury.

Fury took to social media and announced his retirement following his loss to Oleksandr Usyk last year. However, the Brit recently posted a clip of him walking down the tunnel at Old Trafford, hinting at a potential return to the squared circle. He captioned the post:

''Did you miss me? The Theatre Of Dreams, 2025''

Check out Tyson Fury's post below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions, with one fan writing:

''How? It's been like 10 minutes lol''

Another one stated:

''Fury vs Dave Allen vs David Price vs Chisora all in the ring retirement fight. Last man standing wins and has to donate ££ to homeless in Manchester''

Other fans wrote:

''Give the people what they wanted ages ago, have the AJ fight then call it quits think both of you have had a good run tbh now time to focus on your family @tysonfury''

''If its not against AJ we're not interested. Rabbit beat you twice so you've lost your mojo and pulling power''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @tysonfury on Instagram]

Fury (34-2-1) faced Usyk for the first time in the ring on May 18 last year in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, when they competed for the undisputed heavyweight title. The Ukrainian overcame Fury and defeated him via split decision.

In their rematch on Dec. 21 at the same venue, Usyk prevailed via unanimous decision, retaining his WBC, WBO, and WBA world heavyweight belts.

Following his consecutive loss, Fury was linked with Anthony Joshua, who is coming off a loss against Daniel Dubois in an IBF title match last year.

Tyson Fury will manage England with Wayne Rooney in a charity match

In the aforementioned clip of Tyson Fury, many wondered if the Brit was coming out of retirement for his boxing return. However, that's not the case as, according to several reports, Fury is set to manage England alongside Wayne Rooney in a Soccer Aid charity match at Old Trafford in June.

ESPN shared Fury's excitement about the charity event, who said:

''Tyson Fury: England manager ... Who would ever have thought it...the prospect of leading my England team to victory this June fills me with just as much excitement as any heavyweight fight. Everyone knows that I am a huge Manchester United fan too, so it's even more special for me that the game is at Old Trafford this year -- and I get to manage one of my heroes, Wayne Rooney. How can we lose?'' [H/t: ESPN]

