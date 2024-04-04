How long was Holly Holm champion? Exploring "The Preacher's Daughter's" title reign

Holly Holm is widely considered to be a pioneer of women's MMA and boxing, with her career in combat sports spanning over 20 years.

Before making her MMA debut in 2011, Holm first started out as a professional boxer, winning her first fight in 2002. She then went on to become one of the most dominant champions of her time, winning multiple IBA, WBF, WIBA, and WBAN female welterweight titles.

She eventually called time on her pugilism career in 2013 to focus on MMA, bowing out of the sport with a highly impressive 33-3-2 record.

'The Preacher's Daughter' then competed for MMA promotions such as Bellator and Legacy FC before making the switch to the UFC in Feb. 2015.

By November of the same year, and in just her third fight in the promotion, she was handed the biggest bout of her career as she faced the seemingly unstoppable Ronda Rousey for the women's bantamweight title.

What transpired next would prove to be one of the biggest upsets in the organization's history, as Holm dominated Rousey before a stunning head kick and follow-up punches knocked Rousey out cold.

Holm not only won the title but also earned a performance, fight of the night, and knockout bonus. Her victory was also awarded the 'KO of the Year' for 2015.

Whilst many then expected a long title reign for Holm herself, she was unable to defend the belt in her next fight and lost to Miesha Tate just four months later.

Holly Holm would eventually challenge for the women's bantamweight title again, as well as the women's featherweight title, but came up short in her pursuits of the gold.

Holly Holm weighs in on Amanda Nunes' potential return

Holly Holm recently weighed in on the rumors surrounding Amanda Nunes and her potential return to the octagon.

Nunes called time on her career in June 2023 following a successful bantamweight title defence against Irene Aldana. She bowed out of the sport as both the women's bantamweight and featherweight champ, as well as having cemented her legacy as one of, if not the, the greatest women's MMA fighters of all time.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Holm was pitched the idea of potentially facing Nunes again. The pair previously fought at UFC 239.

Holm had nothing but praise for the Brazilian and said:

''I've thought about it too, but I don’t know. I do think that she’s enjoying time off. She was pretty active, being a double champion and all that. I have all the respect for her in this sport. Another fighter that’s fought the top girls. You really can’t take anything away from Amanda.''

Catch Holly Holm's comments here (23.31):

