How long has Hunter Campbell been a part of UFC? Everything you need to know about the Chief Business Officer of the promotion

Hunter Campbell is integral to the UFC's operations, and his name often comes up, whether it be in legal issues that pertain to the company, or in anecdotes from fighters.

According to Hunter Campbell's LinkedIn profile, he is currently the Executive Vice President and the Chief Business Officer of the UFC and has been holding the position since April 2019.

Prior to his current position, he served as the UFC's Chief Legal Officer. He joined the premier MMA promotion in 2017. According to his LinkedIn profile, Campbell holds a Bachelor's from Washington University in St. Louis, a JD from the University of Nevada and a Master of Science (MS) from Columbia University.

Hunter Campbell can be thought of as Dana White's right-hand man when it comes to the UFC. Apart from matchmaker Sean Shelby, he is arguably the most mentioned member of the UFC brass apart from White himself.

Campbell also often speaks to the press and keeps them updated on matchups in the works. Many rumors on potential bouts are often clarified by Campbell.

Check out this photo of UFC fighter Muhammad Mokaev alongside Dana White and Hunter Campbell:

Expand Tweet

Tony Ferguson took Hunter Campbell's car prior to accepting UFC 279 main event vs. Nate Diaz

While Dana White holds the ultimate vision for the UFC, it's Campbell's job to ensure things get done. When Khamzat Chimaev failed to make weight for his UFC 279 main event against Nate Diaz, Campbell spoke with Tony Ferguson about moving into the main event slot to face the Stockton native.

When Ferguson met with Campbell, he told him he does his 'best thinking behind the wheel.' To this, Campbell replied saying he didn't 'give a s**t about the car' and handed Ferguson the keys.

After about 45 minutes, Ferguson, and the car - a Bentley, returned, and the UFC 279 main event, Ferguson vs. Diaz, was made official. This is just one such instance in which Campbell pushed through, on an extremely tight deadline, to put together fights that keep fans excited, and keep the UFC pushing forward.