"How lucky my daughter is" - Tristan Tate reacts as footage of children in Palestine amid Israel conflict surfaces on the internet

Tristan Tate recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to a heartbreaking video featuring young children from Palestine. In the video, the children were speaking about what their dreams were.

Their descriptions were straightforward, with some stating they would like to 'taste a Shawarma' or 'taste sugar.' In truly devastating fashion, another child says his dream is to bring back his brother, who died earlier, because he misses him a lot.

Hearing these kids speak wide-eyed with such simple dreams puts things in perspective, and Tristan Tate was one of the many to realize that. He reacted to the video on X, saying:

"I cannot help but think how lucky my daughter is when I see this. I will make sure she knows it."

Check out Tate's tweet alongside the video here:

Considering the ongoing events in Gaza and Palestine and the horrific images released to the public in the last few days, it's hard not to feel complete sympathy for these children.

While the political situation surrounding the area is complex and deep-rooted, the impact it has had and continues to have on innocent people is truly heart-wrenching.

Tristan Tate calls out internet trolls and keyboard warriors saying they can't 'counter' him

Before expressing his thoughts on the children of Palestine, Tristan Tate took to X to attack his haters and called them out for using the anonymity that the internet grants them.

Tate tweeted:

"Before the internet and long distance communication existed one of the most crucial factors considered in arguments was; “Which man would win in a fight?”The internet ended this. Pencil necked weakling wrongly attempt to “counter” my opinion lol. Couldn’t counter this hook."

Check out the tweet here:

While Andrew and Tristan Tate have used the internet and, by extension, social media platforms to spread their message and build their wealth, there is some backing to Tristan's words.

Both the Tate brothers were kickboxers in the past. While neither reached the pinnacle of the sport, they were pretty successful, and Andrew, in particular, is a high-level kickboxer.