How many draws does Marina Rodriguez have in the UFC?

Since joining the UFC in 2018, Marina Rodriguez has surprisingly managed to get two draws in the organization. Draws are pretty rare in MMA, but the Brazilian has managed to get a draw against both Randa Markos and Cynthia Calvillo during her nine-fight UFC career.

Rodriguez drew with Markos on her UFC debut, with the 3 five-minute rounds unable to split the two women. The Brazilian has never re-matched either of her drawn results but has had an impressive UFC career so far. The 35-year-old has only lost once, with only Carla Esparza managing to get the better of her.

Watch Marina Rodriguez in action here:

After the draw against Randa Markos, Rodriguez went on to beat Jessica Aguilar and Tecia Torres in back-to-back bouts. But the Brazilian's good form in the UFC was halted, with yet another draw against Cynthia Calvillo.

The 35-year-old then went on to lose against Carla Esparza, but has since remained unbeaten in the organization. Rodriguez has won her last four UFC outings, beating the likes of Amanda Ribas, Michelle Waterson-Gomez, Mackenzie Dern, and Xiaonan Yan. Only one of these victories came via stoppage, beating Ribas via finish in round two.

Marina Rodriguez is now set to face Amanda Lemos in two months time at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas. Rodriguez will be hoping to make it five wins in a row when taking on her fellow Brazilian in November.

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos: Height, reach and UFC record comparison

When Marina Rodriguez meets Amanda Lemos at UFC Fight Night in November, the Bage-born fighter will have a decent height advantage, standing at 168 cm tall. Lemos is 163 cm tall, so will have to overcome this challenge during the bout.

However, both of the fighters have a reach of 165cm. So, despite Rodriguez's height advantage, it shouldn't trouble Lemos too much.

Lemos has fought eight times in the UFC, losing twice against Leslie Smith and most recently, against Jéssica Andrade.

In her most recent bout, 'Amandinha' managed to beat Michelle Waterson-Gomez via submission. But Rodriguez is the in-form fighter currently and on a four-fight winning streak in the UFC.

The fellow Brazilian has beaten Amanda Ribas, Michelle Waterson-Gomez, Mackenzie Dern, and Xiaonan Yan in back-to-back bouts.

